Artist Spotlight: Shana Cleveland

A weekly feature showcasing local artists

Name: Shana Cleveland

Sound: Surf, rock, psych-rock and folk

History: Singer, guitarist and songwriter Cleveland is based in Los Angeles now, but is a Kalamazoo native. In 2012 she co-founded surf rock band La Luz in which she sang and played guitar. She's also been in the Curious Mystery and has produced three solo albums, including the recently released "Manzanita," which All Music calls "more hushed and haunted" than her work with La Luz. The album is out now on streaming, vinyl, CD and cassette.

The latest: Cleveland will perform at Third Man Records, 441 W. Canfield in Detroit Tuesday as part of her tour in support of "Manzanita." Doors open at 8 p.m. followed by the show at 9 p.m. Tickets, $15, can be purchased at thirdmanrecords.com. For more details on Cleveland and to hear her music, visit shanacleveland.com.

Melody Baetens