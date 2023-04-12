Detroit Jazz Festival lineup includes tributes to Gretchen Valade, J Dilla and more

Several acts of this year’s Detroit Jazz Festival have been announced, including tribute performances to the “angel of jazz” Gretchen C. Valade and late hip-hop producer J Dilla.

The free festival, which is Sept. 1-4 in downtown Detroit, also hosts the recipients of the 2023 NEA Jazz Masters Fellowship: Regina Carter, Louis Hayes and Kenny Garrett. The Detroit musicians are part of the schedule along with the previously announced Artist in Residence, Karriem Riggins.

More:Detroit drummer Karriem Riggins announced as Jazz Fest's 2023 Artist in Residence

“We are extremely excited to feature three newly awarded NEA Jazz Masters - Regina Carter, Louis Hayes and Kenny Garrett, who are also Detroit jazz icons, on the stages of the Festival this year,” said Chris Collins, president and artistic director of Detroit Jazz Festival Foundation, said in a media alert.

“Their presence, along with the unique energy and vision of Karriem Riggins, who is also from Detroit, will highlight an incredible showcase of diverse talent and revolutionary jazz from around the world.”

The festival will also host recent Grammy Winner for the Best New Artist Award, Samara Joy.

Here’s a partial schedule for this year’s event

Friday, Sept. 1

Gretchen C. Valade Tribute

2023 Rocket Mortgage Artist-in-Residence Karriem Riggins “Interplay”

Saturday, Sept. 2

Regina Carter: Gone in a Phrase of Air

Danilo Pérez, John Patitucci, Brian Blade

Children of the Light

Miho Hazama and M_Unit

"The Detroit Piano Legacy Continues…" - A montage of Detroit pianists

Dafnis Prieto “Cantar” with Luciana Souza

John Scofield Trio featuring Vicente Archer and Bill Stewart

Melissa Aldana Quartet

Isaiah Collier & The Chosen Few

Stefon Harris & Blackout

Detroit Jazz Festival Global Connect International All-Stars Hurricane Trio featuring Chris Collins

Sunday, Sept. 3

2023 Rocket Mortgage Artist-In-Residence Karriem Riggins “J Dilla Lives Forever”

Kenny Garrett Ensemble

Jason Moran and the Harlem Hell Fighters/James Reese Europe and the Absence of Ruin

Lizz Wright

Johnny O’Neal & Sullivan Fortner “Tribute to Detroit Piano Masters”

Alexa Tarantino Quartet

Nduduzo Makhathini Quartet

Joel Ross’ Good Vibes

”Khamsin”

Veronica Swift

Monday, Sept. 4

2023 Rocket Mortgage Artist-In-Residence Karriem Riggins “Karriem and the Erratic Specialist”

Louis Hayes Quintet

Michael Weiss Trio: A Tribute to Barry Harris with Peter Washington and Lewis Nash

Samara Joy

Dafnis Prieto with the Detroit Jazz Festival Collegiate Student All-Stars

Allison Miller and Boom Tic Boom “River in our Veins”

Linda May Han Oh – The Glass Hours

Papo Vazquez Mighty Pirates Troubadours

Visit detroitjazzfest.org for more details