Alicia Keys to perform in-the-round concert in Detroit
Tickets for the singer's Keys to the Summer tour go on sale this week.
Adam Graham
The Detroit News
Alicia Keys will perform at Little Caesars Arena on July 17, the singer's team announced on Tuesday.
Tickets for the show, part of Keys' 23-date Keys to the Summer tour, go on sale at 9 a.m. Friday. Pre-sales started Tuesday.
The tour will be presented in-the-round, with Keys performing in the center of the arena, in full 360-degree view of the audience.
"Keys," Keys' most recent studio album of new material, was released in 2021. A holiday album, "Santa Baby," followed in 2022.
The 15-time Grammy winner's last area performance was in August at Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre in Sterling Heights.
