Alicia Keys to perform in-the-round concert in Detroit

Alicia Keys will perform at Little Caesars Arena on July 17, the singer's team announced on Tuesday.

Tickets for the show, part of Keys' 23-date Keys to the Summer tour, go on sale at 9 a.m. Friday. Pre-sales started Tuesday.

The tour will be presented in-the-round, with Keys performing in the center of the arena, in full 360-degree view of the audience.

"Keys," Keys' most recent studio album of new material, was released in 2021. A holiday album, "Santa Baby," followed in 2022.

The 15-time Grammy winner's last area performance was in August at Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre in Sterling Heights.

