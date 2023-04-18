Greta Van Fleet to play Detroit in biggest home state concert to date

Michigan rock band Greta Van Fleet is throwing its biggest home state party to date.

The Frankenmuth quartet will perform at Little Caesars Arena on Sept. 8, reps for the group announced Tuesday.

Tickets for the show go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday via Ticketmaster channels. Pre-sales start at 10 a.m. Wednesday.

The concert is part of the Frankenmuth outfit's 19-date U.S. tour behind its third studio album, "Starcatcher." The 10-track album, the follow-up to 2021's "The Battle at Garden's Gate," is due out July 21.

PREVIOUSLY: Greta Van Fleet sets summer release date for third album, 'Starcatcher'

Reno, Nev. rockers Surf Curse, whose song "Freaks" has racked up nearly 750 million plays on Spotify, will open.

The show, the band's first at Little Caesars Arena, will mark the band's biggest concert to date in Michigan.

The band had planned to kick off its 2022 tour with five Michigan concerts, dotting the state with shows in Kalamazoo, Grand Rapids, Saginaw, Flint and Ypsilanti. But the final two shows of the run were shelved after illness postponed the tour, and the makeup dates were eventually scrubbed from the band's schedule.

Greta Van Fleet's 2023 tour dates are as follows:

May 5-7: Atlanta, Ga. (Shaky Knees Festival)

May 5-7: Memphis, Tenn. (Beale Street Music Festival)

July 24: Nashville, Tenn. (Bridgestone Arena)

July 27: Fort Worth, Tex. (Dickies Arena)

July 28: Houston, Tex. (Toyota Center)

July 31: Denver, Colo. (Ball Arena)

Aug. 2: Salt Lake City, Utah (Vivint Arena)

Aug. 4: Seattle, Wash. (Climate Pledge Arena)

Aug. 5: Portland, Ore. (Veterans Memorial Coliseum)

Aug. 8: Oakland, Calif. (Oakland Arena)

Aug. 10: Los Angeles, Calif. (The Kia Forum)

Aug. 12: Las Vegas, Nev. (T-Mobile Arena)

Sept. 3: St. Paul, Minn. (Xcel Energy Center)

Sept. 6: Chicago, Ill. (Allstate Arena)

Sept. 8: Detroit, Mich. (Little Caesars Arena)

Sept. 11: Washington, D.C. (Capital One Arena)

Sept. 12: New York, NY (Madison Square Garden)

Sept. 15: Boston, Mass. (TD Garden)

Sept. 16-17: Asbury Park, NJ (Sea Hear Now Festival 2023)

Sept. 19: Philadelphia, Penn. (Wells Fargo Center)

Sept. 22: Indianapolis, Ind. (Gainbridge Fieldhouse)

Sept. 23: Cleveland, Ohio (Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse)

Nov. 6: Hamburg, Germany (Sporthalle)

Nov. 8: Amsterdam, Netherlands (Ziggo Dome)

Nov. 9: Paris, France (Accor Arena)

Nov. 12: Brussels, Belgium (Forest National)

Nov. 14: London, UK (OVO Arena Wembley)

Nov. 16: Dublin, Ireland (3Arena)

Nov. 19: Manchester, UK (AO Arena)

Nov. 20: Glasgow, UK (OVO Hydro)

Nov. 26: Copenhagen, Denmark (Forum)

Nov. 28: Munich, Germany (Zenith)

Nov. 30: Bologna, Italy (Unipol Arena)

Dec. 3: Barcelona, Spain (Sant Jordi Club)

Dec. 4: Madrid, Spain (WiZink Center)

Dec. 6: Lisbon, Portugal (Campo Pequeno)

agraham@detroitnews.com

@grahamorama