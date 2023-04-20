Artist Spotlight: Jeff Karoub

A weekly feature showcasing local artists

Name: Jeff Karoub

Sound: Singer/songwriter, pop/rock, Americana, or what he calls "rhythm-and-roots folk"

History: Armed with an acoustic guitar and a stories to share, Karoub has five albums under his belt and has performed all over Michigan and the region. Last year he did two sets at the Kaustinen Folk Festival in Finland. He's also in the Americana group Garrison Corner.

The latest: Karoub's fifth album "Between the Commas" is out now. In addition to playing many different instruments, Karoub collaborated with co-producer and his Garrison Corner bandmates George Luckey and Dan Houston. "Andy helped me expand my sound while staying true to my rhythm-and-roots-folk approach," said Karoub.

Next: Hear Jeff Karoub live on stage of the Trinity House Theatre, 38840 Six Mile in Livonia, on Friday, along with fellow Detroit singer and songwriter Thomas Iscariot. The show runs 8-10:30 p.m. and tickets are $20. Visit trinityhousetheatre.org to purchase tickets in advance. For more information on Karoub, visit jeffkaroub.com.

Melody Baetens