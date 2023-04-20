Virtual Detroit Music Awards are Sunday, with an in-person viewing party in Royal Oak

The Detroit Music Awards will honor artists in more than 50 categories this weekend at an in-person viewing party for a streamed ceremony.

Musicians and fans can gather and mingle at the Emagine Royal Oak theater to watch the virtual show, which will announce winners and be peppered with pre-taped performances from musicians in all genres.

Hear I Prevail, “Rockspell” featuring the Detroit Youth Choir, Laura Rain and the Caesars, Steely Dan tribute band Major Dudes, plus other rappers, rockers and blues artists. Alternative country group the Wrenfields, who are celebrating their 30th anniversary as a band, will also appear.

Since the pandemic, the Detroit Music Awards has switched to a virtual platform which has allowed for wider viewership. The viewing party is the first in-person event for the award show since 2019.

The DMAs were original set to also stream online Sunday night, but problems arose with the hosting platform. Organizers hope to stream the ceremony and performances online at a later date.

CEO of Emagine Entertainment Anthony LaVerde says he’s thrilled and honored for his venue to host the viewing party.

“It brings me great joy to provide a platform for local talent to shine and be recognized for their hard work and dedication,” he said in a media alert.

Awards will be given to winners in dozens of categories, some separated by musical genre and others by major or indie labels. Some of the acts nominated for multiple awards include Carolyn Striho, Laura Rain & the Caesars, Eminem and Lizzo.

2023 Detroit Music Awards

Viewing party at 8 p.m. Sunday following red carpet photos at 6:30 p.m.

Emagine Royal Oak

200 Main, Royal Oak

$20

detroitmusicawards.net