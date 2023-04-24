On the road again, Willie Nelson bringing Outlaw Fest to Metro Detroit

Willie Nelson, who turns 90 on Saturday, will bring his Outlaw Music Festival tour to Pine Knob on Sept. 22, venue officials announced on Monday.

Nelson will be joined by Bobby Weir & Wolf Bros. featuring the Wolfpack, the String Cheese Incident and Particle Kid.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday via Ticketmaster channels. Citi card holders will have access to pre-sale tickets beginning at 10 a.m. Tuesday.

The show is part of the 2023 Outlaw Music Festival tour, which launches June 23 in Somerset, Wis.

Nelson is one of the nominees for induction in this year's Rock and Roll Hall of Fame class. He is already a member of the Country Music Hall of Fame and the National Agricultural Hall of Fame.

Nelson's last area performance was in June 2019 at Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre.

