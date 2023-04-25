Barry Manilow headed to Detroit for first area concert since 2015

Barry Manilow will perform his first Metro Detroit concert in more than eight years when he plays Little Caesars Arena on Aug. 22, venue officials announced Tuesday.

Tickets for the show go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday via Ticketmaster channels and at barrymanilow.com.

The Little Caesars Arena show is part of a seven-city August run of dates that starts Aug. 17 in Baltimore and wraps Aug. 26 in Cincinnati.

The 79-year-old singer — he turns 80 in June — hasn't performed in Metro Detroit since he headlined the Palace of Auburn Hills in February 2015.

In recent years, the "Mandy" and "Copacabana" hitmaker has been performing residencies at the Westgate Hotel in Las Vegas.

