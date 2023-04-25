LL Cool J bringing Rakim, Ice-T, Common, the Roots and more to Detroit

LL Cool J will lead a live hip-hop mixtape at Little Caesars Arena on Aug. 18, as the Rock and Roll Hall of Famer will be joined on stage by rap legends Rakim, Ice-T, Common, MC Lyte, Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, the Roots and more, promoters announced Tuesday.

The performance is tied to hip-hop's 50th anniversary and is part of LL's 24-date F.O.R.C.E. (Frequencies of Real Creative Energy) Live tour, which runs from June through September.

Tickets for the show go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday via Ticketmaster channels. Pre-sale tickets for Verizon customers are currently on sale, and another round of pre-sale tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Thursday.

Rather than a traditional concert format, the show is modeled after the tribute to hip-hop history at this year's Grammy Awards, and is described in press materials as "a nonstop musical mash up" featuring performances interwoven into one continuous set, which will be backed up by the Roots. DJ Jazzy Jeff and DJ Z-Trip will also be a part of the evening's musical backbone.

The tour marks LL Cool J's first arena outing in 30 years. He last performed locally in June 2013 at DTE Energy Music Theatre.

Other dates on the tour, which kicks off June 25 in Boston and wraps Sept. 3 in Los Angeles, will include appearances from Salt-N-Pepa, Queen Latifah, Method Man & Redman, Big Boi, Juvenile, Doug E. Fresh, Slick Rick, De La Soul, Goodie Mob, Jadakiss and Rick Ross.

