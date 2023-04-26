Aerosmith headed to Little Caesars Arena, venue teases on social media

Aerosmith is headed to Little Caesars Arena, according to a social media tease from the venue's Instagram account which features the unmistakable opening of the band's 1975 classic "Sweet Emotion."

The post went up on Wednesday and features a microphone stand draped in scarves in signature Steven Tyler fashion. As the camera pulls back and "Sweet Emotion" plays, Little Caesars Arena slowly comes into focus in the background.

No date or other information was revealed in the teaser, which was captioned with emojis of glancing eyes, a guitar and a question mark.

Aerosmith will embark on a 40-date tour this year starting in September, the Boston Globe recently reported. And guitarist Joe Perry — who brought his solo tour to the Crofoot in Pontiac earlier this month — recently told a New York radio station, "I don't know if I'm not supposed to announce it or not, but we are gonna announce the tour, and it's gonna start in September and will go into next year. And being one of the guys who votes on this kind of thing, it looks like we're gonna do it."

Aerosmith's website currently features a countdown clock, timed to expire at 10 a.m. May 1.

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame band's last local concert was in Sept. 2014 at DTE Energy Music Theatre. Its last studio album was 2012's "Music From Another Dimension!"

