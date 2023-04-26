Artist Spotlight: Verzell

A weekly feature showcasing local artists

Name: Verzell & the Ego Trip

Lineup: Verzell, vocals and lead guitar; At-Will, drums and music director; Ian Griffiths, bass.

Sound: Rock and roll, fusion

History: Detroit-based musician Verzell has performed all over the city, from Hart Plaza to the Garden Theater. He recently released an EP called "Indie Rock & Whisky," a collection of cool songs that span the rock, funk and classic rock genres.

Next: Verzell and his trio the Ego Trip will kick off a month-long residency at the stylish Willis Show Bar starting May 3. Doors open at 7 p.m. and sets are at 8 and 9:30 p.m. Next week, they'll be joined by special guest Cye Pie and DJ Dave Menzo. There's no cover charge before 8 p.m., $5 after. Willis Show Bar is at 4156 Third in Detroit. Visit willisshowbar.com.

“The Willis Show Bar is a nostalgic gem to Detroit," says Verzell. "It’s only right that the fellas and I bring vintage vibes with classic rock and funk.”

For more information on Verzell, visit verzell.com.

Melody Baetens