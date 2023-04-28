Ed Sheeran to play intimate Royal Oak concert ahead of Ford Field show

Ed Sheeran is shrinking down, significantly, and will perform at the Royal Oak Music Theatre on July 14, one day before he hits the stage at Ford Field, the singer's team announced Friday.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. May 2 via Ticketmaster's Verified Fan program. Registration is open through Sunday.

The show is part of a nationwide small venue tour that is running concurrently alongside his stadium tour.

Sheeran, 32, is one of modern music's most popular artists — he ranks as Spotify's No. 3 artist in the world — and has never played a local venue as small as the 1,700 capacity Royal Oak Music Theatre. The last time he even came close was when he played the 2,800 capacity Fillmore Detroit a decade ago, in January 2013. He also played the Fillmore in April 2012.

The singer is currently on trial facing allegations that he copied elements of Marvin Gaye's "Let's Get It On" on his own hit "Thinking Out Loud." His new album, "-" (or "Subtract"), will be released May 5.

Sheeran's last local concert was at Ford Field in Sept. 2018.

