Aerosmith includes Detroit date on 'Peace Out' farewell tour

Aerosmith is saying "Peace Out" on its forthcoming farewell tour, which includes a Sept. 18 date at Little Caesars Arena.

The tour announcement came Monday morning, after last week's teaser from LCA's social media.

Tickets for the show go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday via Ticketmaster channels.

The Black Crowes will open the show, part of a 40-date run that kicks off Sept. 2 in Philadelphia and wraps Jan. 26 in Montreal. (See dates below.)

This year marks the 50th anniversary of the Rock and Roll Hall of Famers' self-titled debut album. Over the course of its legendary career, Aerosmith has sold more than 150 million albums worldwide and has racked up a number of classic rock staples, from "Dream On" to "Sweet Emotion" to "Walk This Way." Interestingly, the band hit No. 1 on Billboard's Hot 100 singles chart just once, with its 1998 ballad "I Don't Want to Miss a Thing," from that summer's hit film, "Armageddon."

In a tour announcement, the band noted the tour dates will not include drummer Joey Kramer, who took a break from the band in 2019 while nursing a shoulder injury and later sued his bandmates after reportedly being asked to re-audition for his job.

"While Joey Kramer remains a beloved founding member of Aerosmith, he has regrettably made the decision to sit out the currently scheduled touring dates to focus his full attention on his family and health," the group said in a joint statement. "Joey’s unmistakable and legendary presence behind the drum kit will be sorely missed."

Aerosmith's last Metro Detroit concert was in Sept. 2014 at DTE Energy Music Theatre.

Aerosmith's Peace Out tour dates:

Sept. 2: Philadelphia, Penn. (Wells Fargo Center)

Sept. 6: Pittsburgh, Penn. (PPG Paints Arena)​

Sept. 9: Belmont Park, NY (UBS Arena)​

Sept. 12: Toronto, Ont. (Scotiabank Arena)​

Sept. 15: Chicago, Ill. (United Center)

Sept. 18: Detroit, Mich. (Little Caesars Arena)

Sept. 21: Cleveland, Ohio (Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse)

Sept. 24: Raleigh, NC (PNC Arena)

Sept. 27: Washington, DC (Capital One Arena)

Oct. 11: Tampa, Fla. (Amalie Arena)​

Oct. 14: Atlanta, Ga. (State Farm Arena)

Oct. 17: Charlotte, NC (Spectrum Center)

Oct. 20: Sunrise, Fla. (FLA Live Arena)

Oct. 23: Austin, Tex. (Moody Center)

Oct. 26: St Louis, Mo. (Enterprise Center)

Oct. 29: Indianapolis, Ind. (Gainbridge Fieldhouse)

Nov. 1: San Antonio, Tex. (AT&T Arena)

Nov. 4: Tulsa, Ok. (BOK Center)

Nov. 7: Dallas, Tex. (American Airlines Center)

Nov. 10: Omaha, Neb. (CHI Health Center)

Nov. 13: St Paul, Minn. (Xcel Energy Center)​

Nov. 16: Kansas City, Mo. (T-Mobile Center)​

Nov, 19: Denver, Colo. (Ball Arena)​

Nov, 22: Salt Lake City, Utah (Vivint Arena)

Nov. 25: Portland, Ore. (Moda Center)​

Nov. 28: Seattle, Wash. (Climate Pledge Arena)

Dec. 1: San Francisco, Calif. (Chase Center)​

Dec. 4: San Jose, Calif. (SAP Center)​

Dec. 7: Los Angeles, Calif. (The Kia Forum)​

Dec. 10: Phoenix, Ariz. (Footprint Center)

Dec. 28: Newark, NJ (Prudential Center)

Dec. 31: Boston, Mass. (TD Garden)​

Jan. 4: Cincinnati, Ohio (Heritage Bank Arena)​

Jan. 7: Louisville, Ky. (KFC Yum! Center)​

Jan. 10: Nashville, Tenn. (Bridgestone Arena​)

Jan. 13: Knoxville, Tenn. (Thompson-Boling Arena)

Jan. 16: Buffalo, NY (KeyBank Center)

Jan. 19: New York, NY (Madison Square Garden)

Jan. 23: Columbus, Ohio (Schottenstein Center)

Jan. 26: Montreal, QC (Bell Centre)

agraham@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @grahamorama