Jonas Brothers announce Detroit concert on latest tour

The Jonas Brothers are heading back to Detroit this summer and will perform at Little Caesars Arena on Aug. 24, promoters announced Tuesday.

Tickets for the show will be available through Ticketmaster's Verified Fan program, registration for which is now open. Citi and Verizon presales start May 10, and a limited number of tickets will go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. May 12.

The JoBros — that's forever heartthrobs Kevin, Joe and Nick — are touring behind their latest album, "The Album," due out May 12. The set is the band's sixth studio album and first since 2019's "Happiness Begins."

The Little Caesars Arena concert is part of the band's 35-date 2023 tour, which launches Aug. 12 in New York and wraps Oct. 14 in Miami.

The group's last area concert was in Sept. 2021 at DTE Energy Music Theatre.

