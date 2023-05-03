Artist Spotlight: Duende

A weekly feature showcasing local artists

Name: Duende

Lineup: Jeffery Howitt, vocals, guitar and Theremin; "Jelly Roll" Joel McCune, guitars, harmonica and vocals; Scott Sanford, bass; Laura "the Boom" Willem, drums and vocals.

Sound: Roots-y rock with some psychedelia, Goth and rusty Americana.

History: This foursome has been kicking it around the Detroit rock scene for easily 15 years, and is as at home performing on the floor at a house party as they are on the big stage at the Magic Bag. Their latest is 2023's "Love Dogs in Space," a 11-track vinyl release recorded at Tempermill Studios in Ferndale with co-producer Erik Maluchnik and later mastered by Warren Defever.

Next: Duende will headline the Lager House Friday night with friends from Toronto Catl and fellow local band Sun Astros. Doors open at 8 p.m. and the show starts at 9 p.m. Cover is $10. The Lager House is at 1254 Michigan in Detroit. For more on Duende visit duendetroit.bandcamp.com.

Melody Baetens