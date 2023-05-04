50 Cent to toast 20 years of 'Get Rich or Die Tryin' at Pine Knob

He got rich, and didn't die trying.

To celebrate that accomplishment, 50 Cent is touring for the 20th anniversary of his blockbuster debut album, "Get Rich or Die Tryin'," and he'll perform at Pine Knob on Sept. 17, promoters announced Thursday.

Tickets for the show — which is teased as "The Final Lap" for the New York rapper, born Curtis Jackson — will be sold through Ticketmaster's Verified Fan program, registration for which is now open. On sales begin May 10.

Busta Rhymes and Jeremih will open the show, the final date on the tour's 39-date North American leg, which kicks off July 21 in Salt Lake City. A 25-date European leg of the tour will run Sept. 28 through Nov. 12.

"Get Rich or Die Tryin'" was released in Feb. 2003 on Eminem's Shady Records imprint. The set featured the massive hits "In Da Club," "P.I.M.P." and "21 Questions," and it sold 872,000 copies its first week in stores. It went on to become the year's best-selling album.

In July 2003, 50 performed at Ford Field as an opening act for Eminem, who staged his only two concerts of the year at the Lions' home. Those sold-out shows, which also featured Missy Elliott as an opener, packed 45,000 fans a night into the downtown stadium.

50 Cent's last area performance was in May 2010 at the then-Chene Park Amphitheatre.

The rapper made an appearance at Emagine Royal Oak in Sept. 2021 as part of a premiere for "BMF," the Starz series he executive produced.

