Live Nation selling $25 tickets to 100-plus concerts: See the list

More than 100 upcoming local concerts, from arenas to clubs, will offer a limited number of $25 all-in tickets as part of Live Nation's annual Concert Week promotion, May 10-16, the promoter announced Thursday.

The sale, part of a national program from the concert industry giant, applies to shows across Metro Detroit venues, including Pine Knob, Little Caesars Arena, Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre, Meadow Brook, the Fox Theatre and more. Participating artists include LL Cool J, Anita Baker, Weezer, Beck, Duran Duran, Alicia Keys and dozens of others.

The public sale starts at 10 a.m. Wednesday; Verizon and Rakuten customers will have access to pre-sale tickets beginning at 10 a.m. Tuesday. Tickets are available via LiveNation.com/ConcertWeek, and fans can search "Concert Week Promotion" for available tickets at the discounted price.

The sale comes at a time when music fans are feeling the pinch when buying concert tickets, and artists from Taylor Swift to the Cure have fought against Ticketmaster and concert industry add-on fees at the point of purchase.

Below is a list of participating concerts, separated by venue.

Pine Knob Music Theatre

June 2: Dierks Bentley with Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway

with Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway June 14: Matchbox Twenty with Matt Nathanson

with Matt Nathanson June 18: Weezer with Modest Mouse and Momma

with Modest Mouse and Momma June 25: TLC with Shaggy, En Vogue and Sean Kingston

with Shaggy, En Vogue and Sean Kingston June 29: Santana

July 2: Anita Baker with Babyface

with Babyface July 6: Garbage with Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds and Metric

with Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds and Metric July 13: Bret Michaels with Jefferson Starship, Night Ranger, Mark McGrath and more

with Jefferson Starship, Night Ranger, Mark McGrath and more July 19: Big Time Rush with Max and Jax

with Max and Jax July 22: Barenaked Ladies with Five for Fighting and Del Amitri

with Five for Fighting and Del Amitri July 26: Avenged Sevenfold with Alexisonfire and Kim Dracula

Aug. 2: Gov't Mule with Jason Bonham’s Led Zeppelin Evening

with Jason Bonham’s Led Zeppelin Evening Aug. 4: Culture Club with Howard Jones and Berlin

with Howard Jones and Berlin Aug. 5: Kidz Bop

Aug. 6: Mudvayne with Coal Chamber, Gwar, Nonpoint, and Butcher Babies

with Coal Chamber, Gwar, Nonpoint, and Butcher Babies Aug. 9: Godsmack with Staind

with Staind Aug. 12: Steve Miller Band

Aug. 14: Ghost with Amon Amarth

with Amon Amarth Aug. 15: Lil Durk

Aug. 16: 5 Seconds of Summer

Aug. 23: The Offspring with Sum 41 and Simple Plan

with Sum 41 and Simple Plan Aug. 26: Lynyrd Skynyrd with ZZ Top and Uncle Kracker

with ZZ Top and Uncle Kracker Aug. 30: Foreigner with Loverboy

with Loverboy Sept. 1: Disturbed with Breaking Benjamin

with Breaking Benjamin Sept. 2: Beck with Phoenix

Sept. 3: Pentatonix with Lauren Alaina

with Lauren Alaina Sept. 5: Rob Zombie with Alice Cooper, Ministry and Filter

with Alice Cooper, Ministry and Filter Sept. 12: Shinedown with Spiritbox

with Spiritbox Sept. 22: Outlaw Music Festival with Willie Nelson , Bobby Weir & Wolf Bros. featuring the Wolfpack, the String Cheese Incident and Particle Kid

with , Bobby Weir & Wolf Bros. featuring the Wolfpack, the String Cheese Incident and Particle Kid Sept. 23: RIFF Fest wtih I Prevail, Bad Omens, Badflower and more

Little Caesars Arena

June 14: Bryan Adams with Joan Jett and the Blackhearts

with Joan Jett and the Blackhearts July 17: Alicia Keys

Aug. 18: LL Cool J with Ice-T, Common, the Roots and more.

Sept. 16: Duran Duran with Nile Rodgers & CHIC and Bastille

Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre

June 2: Louis Tomilnson

June 10: Cody Jinks with Whitey Morgan

with Whitey Morgan June 16: Young The Giant

June 21: 3 Doors Down with Candlebox

with Candlebox June 23: Don Toliver with Pi'erre Bourne

with Pi'erre Bourne June 24: Counting Crows with Dashboard Confessional

with Dashboard Confessional July 7: Yungblud with the Regrettes

with the Regrettes July 18: Sad Summer Festival with Taking Back Sunday , Motion City Soundtrack and more

with , Motion City Soundtrack and more July 28: Clutch with Dinosaur Jr. and Red Fang

with Dinosaur Jr. and Red Fang July 29: Sublime with Rome & Slightly Stoopid

& Slightly Stoopid Aug. 6: Rick Springfield with Tommy Tutone and more

with Tommy Tutone and more Aug. 10: Darius Rucker

Aug. 11: Ted Nugent

Aug. 17: Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo

& Neil Giraldo Aug. 19: Goo Goo Dolls and O.A.R.

and O.A.R. Aug. 20: Jimmy Eat World with Manchester Orchestra and Middle Kids

with Manchester Orchestra and Middle Kids Aug. 22: All American Rejects

Sept. 17: Babymetal wtih Dethklok

wtih Dethklok Oct. 1: Maneskin

Meadow Brook Amphitheatre

June 9: Dermot Kennedy with Sasha Alex Sloan

with Sasha Alex Sloan June 18: Charlie Puth with Alexander Stewart

with Alexander Stewart June 22: Lyle Lovett

June 24: Buddy Guy with Christone "Kingfish" Ingram and Ally Venable

with Christone "Kingfish" Ingram and Ally Venable June 28: Elvis Costello with Nick Lowe & Los Straitjackets

July 6: The Music of Def Leppard with the DSO

with the DSO July 9: Tori Amos

July 14: Tedeschi Trucks Band with Ziggy Marley

with Ziggy Marley July 29: Jason Mraz with Monica Martin

with Monica Martin Aug. 20: The Beach Boys

Fox Theatre

May 21: Seal with The Buggles

with The Buggles May 28: Logic with Juicy J

The Fillmore Detroit

May 21: The Gilmour Project

May 28: Bullet For My Valentine

June 5: The Sisters of Mercy

June 7: $not

June 8: Rival Sons

June 9: Two Friends

June 13: T-Pain

June 16: The Struts with Mac Saturn

with Mac Saturn June 18: Larry June

June 24: Descendents & Circle Jerks

& Circle Jerks June 28: Rebelution

Aug. 2: The Flaming Lips

Aug. 5: Mt. Joy

Sept. 15: Mr. Bungle with Battles

with Battles Sept. 16: Flogging Molly with the Bronx

Sept. 19: Nothing But Thieves

Sept. 22: All Time Low with Gym Class Heroes

with Gym Class Heroes Oct. 12: Jimmy Carr

Oct. 20: Stavros Halkias

Fisher Theatre

May 18: Billy Porter

Saint Andrews Hall

May 12: Gimme Gimme Disco

May 13: Emo Night Brooklyn

May 19: Spencer Crandall

May 20: Creed Bratton

May 26: The Blue Stones

June 2: Valley

June 15: Big Wreck

June 17: Palace

June 20: Tarja

June 22: Sloan

June 25: Anees

July 6: We Are The Union

July 9: Less Than Jake

Aug. 5: The Drums with Cold Hart

with Cold Hart Oct. 2: Matt and Kim

Nov. 12: Half Moon Run

The Shelter

May 16: Olivia Jean

May 21: BlueBucksClan

June 4: AB-Soul

June 16: Spitalfield

June 18: Attack Attack! with Belmont, Traitors, & Colorblind

with Belmont, Traitors, & Colorblind Aug. 2: Giant Rooks

Aug. 8: Havok & Toxic Holocaust

& Toxic Holocaust Sept. 2: The Nude Party

Sept. 27: Tom The Mail Man

Oct. 1: Casey

