Live Nation selling $25 tickets to 100-plus concerts: See the list
Concert promoter's annual sale includes shows big and small across Metro Detroit.
More than 100 upcoming local concerts, from arenas to clubs, will offer a limited number of $25 all-in tickets as part of Live Nation's annual Concert Week promotion, May 10-16, the promoter announced Thursday.
The sale, part of a national program from the concert industry giant, applies to shows across Metro Detroit venues, including Pine Knob, Little Caesars Arena, Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre, Meadow Brook, the Fox Theatre and more. Participating artists include LL Cool J, Anita Baker, Weezer, Beck, Duran Duran, Alicia Keys and dozens of others.
The public sale starts at 10 a.m. Wednesday; Verizon and Rakuten customers will have access to pre-sale tickets beginning at 10 a.m. Tuesday. Tickets are available via LiveNation.com/ConcertWeek, and fans can search "Concert Week Promotion" for available tickets at the discounted price.
The sale comes at a time when music fans are feeling the pinch when buying concert tickets, and artists from Taylor Swift to the Cure have fought against Ticketmaster and concert industry add-on fees at the point of purchase.
Below is a list of participating concerts, separated by venue.
Pine Knob Music Theatre
- June 2: Dierks Bentley with Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway
- June 14: Matchbox Twenty with Matt Nathanson
- June 18: Weezer with Modest Mouse and Momma
- June 25: TLC with Shaggy, En Vogue and Sean Kingston
- June 29: Santana
- July 2: Anita Baker with Babyface
- July 6: Garbage with Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds and Metric
- July 13: Bret Michaels with Jefferson Starship, Night Ranger, Mark McGrath and more
- July 19: Big Time Rush with Max and Jax
- July 22: Barenaked Ladies with Five for Fighting and Del Amitri
- July 26: Avenged Sevenfold with Alexisonfire and Kim Dracula
- Aug. 2: Gov't Mule with Jason Bonham’s Led Zeppelin Evening
- Aug. 4: Culture Club with Howard Jones and Berlin
- Aug. 5: Kidz Bop
- Aug. 6: Mudvayne with Coal Chamber, Gwar, Nonpoint, and Butcher Babies
- Aug. 9: Godsmack with Staind
- Aug. 12: Steve Miller Band
- Aug. 14: Ghost with Amon Amarth
- Aug. 15: Lil Durk
- Aug. 16: 5 Seconds of Summer
- Aug. 23: The Offspring with Sum 41 and Simple Plan
- Aug. 26: Lynyrd Skynyrd with ZZ Top and Uncle Kracker
- Aug. 30: Foreigner with Loverboy
- Sept. 1: Disturbed with Breaking Benjamin
- Sept. 2: Beck with Phoenix
- Sept. 3: Pentatonix with Lauren Alaina
- Sept. 5: Rob Zombie with Alice Cooper, Ministry and Filter
- Sept. 12: Shinedown with Spiritbox
- Sept. 22: Outlaw Music Festival with Willie Nelson, Bobby Weir & Wolf Bros. featuring the Wolfpack, the String Cheese Incident and Particle Kid
- Sept. 23: RIFF Fest wtih I Prevail, Bad Omens, Badflower and more
Little Caesars Arena
- June 14: Bryan Adams with Joan Jett and the Blackhearts
- July 17: Alicia Keys
- Aug. 18: LL Cool J with Ice-T, Common, the Roots and more.
Sept. 16: Duran Duran with Nile Rodgers & CHIC and Bastille
Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre
- June 2: Louis Tomilnson
- June 10: Cody Jinks with Whitey Morgan
- June 16: Young The Giant
- June 21: 3 Doors Down with Candlebox
- June 23: Don Toliver with Pi'erre Bourne
- June 24: Counting Crows with Dashboard Confessional
- July 7: Yungblud with the Regrettes
- July 18: Sad Summer Festival with Taking Back Sunday, Motion City Soundtrack and more
- July 28: Clutch with Dinosaur Jr. and Red Fang
- July 29: Sublime with Rome & Slightly Stoopid
- Aug. 6: Rick Springfield with Tommy Tutone and more
- Aug. 10: Darius Rucker
- Aug. 11: Ted Nugent
- Aug. 17: Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo
- Aug. 19: Goo Goo Dolls and O.A.R.
- Aug. 20: Jimmy Eat World with Manchester Orchestra and Middle Kids
- Aug. 22: All American Rejects
- Sept. 17: Babymetal wtih Dethklok
- Oct. 1: Maneskin
Meadow Brook Amphitheatre
- June 9: Dermot Kennedy with Sasha Alex Sloan
- June 18: Charlie Puth with Alexander Stewart
- June 22: Lyle Lovett
- June 24: Buddy Guy with Christone "Kingfish" Ingram and Ally Venable
- June 28: Elvis Costello with Nick Lowe & Los Straitjackets
- July 6: The Music of Def Leppard with the DSO
- July 9: Tori Amos
- July 14: Tedeschi Trucks Band with Ziggy Marley
- July 29: Jason Mraz with Monica Martin
- Aug. 20: The Beach Boys
Fox Theatre
- May 21: Seal with The Buggles
- May 28: Logic with Juicy J
The Fillmore Detroit
- May 21: The Gilmour Project
- May 28: Bullet For My Valentine
- June 5: The Sisters of Mercy
- June 7: $not
- June 8: Rival Sons
- June 9: Two Friends
- June 13: T-Pain
- June 16: The Struts with Mac Saturn
- June 18: Larry June
- June 24: Descendents & Circle Jerks
- June 28: Rebelution
- Aug. 2: The Flaming Lips
- Aug. 5: Mt. Joy
- Sept. 15: Mr. Bungle with Battles
- Sept. 16: Flogging Molly with the Bronx
- Sept. 19: Nothing But Thieves
- Sept. 22: All Time Low with Gym Class Heroes
- Oct. 12: Jimmy Carr
- Oct. 20: Stavros Halkias
Fisher Theatre
May 18: Billy Porter
Saint Andrews Hall
- May 12: Gimme Gimme Disco
- May 13: Emo Night Brooklyn
- May 19: Spencer Crandall
- May 20: Creed Bratton
- May 26: The Blue Stones
- June 2: Valley
- June 15: Big Wreck
- June 17: Palace
- June 20: Tarja
- June 22: Sloan
- June 25: Anees
- July 6: We Are The Union
- July 9: Less Than Jake
- Aug. 5: The Drums with Cold Hart
- Oct. 2: Matt and Kim
- Nov. 12: Half Moon Run
The Shelter
- May 16: Olivia Jean
- May 21: BlueBucksClan
- June 4: AB-Soul
- June 16: Spitalfield
- June 18: Attack Attack! with Belmont, Traitors, & Colorblind
- Aug. 2: Giant Rooks
- Aug. 8: Havok & Toxic Holocaust
- Sept. 2: The Nude Party
- Sept. 27: Tom The Mail Man
- Oct. 1: Casey
