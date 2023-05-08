Smokey Robinson to play Detroit concert, add to packed summertime day

Smokey Robinson will play a homecoming concert at the Fox Theatre on Aug. 5, venue officials announced Monday, adding to the bustle of what will be one of the biggest days downtown Detroit has seen in some time.

That same night, WWE is bringing SummerSlam to Ford Field, and Madonna is playing just up the street at Little Caesars Arena. The Tigers host the Tampa Bay Rays that day as well, but that game kicks off at 1:10 in the afternoon, which will ease some of the burden on downtown traffic and parking.

Tickets for Robinson's show, which marks the Motown legend's first hometown concert since he played the Detroit River Days festival in 2019, go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday via Ticketmaster channels. Pre-sale tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Thursday.

Robinson is touring behind his new album, "Gasms," which was released last month. It's his first studio album of new material since 2009's "Time Flies When You're Having Fun."

Robinson, 83, is a member of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and the Songwriter's Hall of Fame, and was a Kennedy Center Honors recipient in 2006.

