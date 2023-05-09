DSO to honor Queen of Soul with 'Respect: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin'

The Detroit News

The Detroit Symphony Orchestra will celebrate the 25th anniversary of its 1998 performance with Aretha Franklin by launching a tribute to the Queen of Soul May 26-28 at Orchestra Hall.

The weekend, dubbed "Respect: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin," will include performances of some of Franklin's biggest hits, a curated exhibit of never before seen photos, a pink Cadillac on display and more.

Tickets, $19-$115, are on sale now through dso.org or through Orchestra Hall's box office.

The program will be mark the series debut of DSO Assistant Conductor Na’Zir McFadden and will feature vocalists Tamika Lawrence, Shaleah Adkisson, and Blaine Alden Krauss, along with pianist John Boswell, performing songs such as "Respect," "Chain of Fools," "Natural Woman," "Think," "Amazing Grace" and more.

Franklin played a three-night stand with the DSO in November 1998, performing her catalog of hits with an orchestral backing.

The legendary singer died in 2018 at age 76.