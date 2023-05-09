Morgan Wallen placed on six weeks vocal rest; Ford Field show still on

Country superstar Morgan Wallen is being put on six weeks of vocal rest, sidelining his 2023 tour.

He made the announcement in an Instagram post on Tuesday. "I hate it," he said, explaining his doctors told him he had vocal fold trauma and was being ordered to rest his voice.

Wallen has not announced which tour dates will be affected. He's due at Ford Field June 29-30, which falls just outside of his announced six-week window, and the local show has not yet been affected.

In the video, Wallen said his team is working on rescheduling his current dates, and news of reworked dates is expected soon.

"They told me that if I do this the right way, I'll get back to 100%. And they also said that if I don't listen and I keep singing, then I'll permanently damage my voice," Wallen said in the video. "So for the longevity of my career, this is just a choice I had to make."

Wallen made news last month after canceling a concert in Oxford, Mississippi just moments before he was due to take the stage. Angry fans posted videos lambasting the singer for canceling on such short notice, and the singer ended up canceling a series of concerts afterward, including an April 27 concert in Grand Rapids. That show was rescheduled to June 27, just before his two-night stand at Ford Field.

Wallen's "One Thing at a Time" was released in March and has been No. 1 on Billboard's Top 200 albums chart for nine weeks.

His single "Last Night" has been No. 1 on Billboard's Hot 100 singles chart for five non-consecutive weeks.

