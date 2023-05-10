What's their age again? Blink-182 turns back clock at sold-out Detroit show

Blink-182 was never supposed to grow up, so it's a good thing they didn't.

The boys were back in fine form — and just as gleefully juvenile as ever — at a sold-out Little Caesars Arena on Tuesday night, the band's first Detroit concert with its classic lineup in more than a decade.

That classic lineup is singer/ bassist Mark Hoppus, singer/ guitarist Tom DeLonge and drummer Travis Barker. Mark, Tom and Travis, who never missed a chance back then to make a crack about one another's anatomy, or their own, and certainly didn't miss any opportunities on Tuesday in front of 15,000-plus screaming fans, who were there for the nostalgic adrenaline shot of catchier-than-hell pop-punk anthems such as "All the Small Things," "Dammit," "First Date" and "What's My Age Again?"

Ah yes, "What's My Age Again," a good question in a room where the vibe was like the 25th anniversary of the 1998 Vans Warped Tour. Except fans were no longer getting dropped off by their parents, they were parents themselves, and in some cases had their kids right there next to them.

They get older but Blink stays the same age, and the songs that once accompanied skipping school and first kisses have, over the years, soundtracked marriages, divorces and everything else life throws at you. Blink has been there through it all, and Tuesday was a triumph of the band's resilience, and how, when deployed correctly, nostalgia can be a superpower.

This story is developing...

