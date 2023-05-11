Artist Spotlight: Eddie Coburn

A weekly feature showcasing local artists

Name: Eddie Coburn

Sound: Jazz musician and composer

Line up: Rodney Rich, guitar; Phil Kelly, keyboards; Kurt Krahnke, bass; George Eberhart, drums.

History: Known as a “bass guru,” Coburn is an accomplished musician having performed with Marcus Belgrave, Charlie Gabriel of the Preservation Hall Jazz Band, Joe Hunter of Motown’s Funk Brothers and many more world-famous artists.

The latest: Coburn has released “The Eddie Coburn Project Volume 1,” which he produced, composed and co-arranged. He plans for this to be the first of a series, and each will spotlight another Metro Detroit jazz artist. For the first volume, it’s guitarist Rodney Rich.

Coburn said he got the inspiration to compose this collection of songs during long trips to see his ailing mother, who lived a few hours away. “It was music that I wasn’t even intending to write,” Coburn said in a press release about the album. “The melodies were a reflection of what I was going through knowing that my mother wasn’t going to be around.”

Next: Hear the songs from “The Eddie Coburn Project Volume 1” performed live on May 21 at the Cadieux Café, 4300 Cadieux in Detroit. The show features songs by Coburn, performed by the same musicians on the recording. The show is set for 7-10 p.m. on the inside stage, and cover charge is $10. Visit cadieuxcafe.com for more information.

Melody Baetens