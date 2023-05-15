Stevie Nicks announces Detroit date on 2023 tour

Legendary Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Stevie Nicks will perform at Little Caesars Arena on Nov. 7, promoters announced Monday, the singer's second area concert in as many years.

The concert is a part of Nicks' 2023 tour, and a part of 13 additional dates the singer's camp rolled out Monday. Tickets for the show go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday via Ticketmaster channels.

Nicks was twice inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, first in 1998 as a member of Fleetwood Mac and again in 2019 as a solo artist.

Nicks last performed in Metro Detroit in September at Pine Knob.

