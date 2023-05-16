Post Malone announces local stop on tour behind new album, 'Austin'

Heavily tattooed hitmaker Post Malone will perform at Pine Knob Music Theatre on July 11, venue officials announced Tuesday.

Tickets for the show go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday via Ticketmaster. A pre-sale for Citi card holders starts at 10 a.m. Wednesday.

The show is part of Posty's If Y'all Weren't Here, I'd Be Crying tour, a 24-date North American trek supporting his new album "Austin," his given first name, due out July 28. First single "Chemical" was released in April, his new single "Mourning" is out Friday.

The 27-year-old announced the new album — his fifth studio set — in an Instagram post on Tuesday.

The tour date comes less than a year after the "Circles" singer's last area appearance, in October at Little Caesars Arena.

