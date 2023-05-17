Artist Spotlight: Anaia Lachelle

A weekly feature showcasing local artists

Name: Anaia Lachelle

Sound: R&B, soul and pop

History: This pageant queen (she was Miss Kalamazoo in the Miss Michigan pageant) is also a singer, songwriter and dancer. The Saginaw native recently teamed up with Detroit-based entertainment company 3301 Music. Lachelle already has one album under her belt, 2022's "A Girl's Perspective," which is on all major streaming platforms.

The latest: Lachelle will perform in Corktown next week with another young vocalist, KB from Ypsilanti. The acoustic concert is 7-10 p.m. May 25 at James Oliver Coffee, 1236 Michigan in Detroit. Tickets cost $17 and can be purchased in advance at eventbrite.com/e/acoustic-night-at-james-oliver-featuring-kb-anaia-lachelle-tickets-613502712127. Find more information on Lachelle find her on Instagram at @anaia_lachelle.

