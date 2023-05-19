Seal hits Detroit's Fox Theatre, armed with love and renewed purpose

Seal was ready to hit the road several years ago to celebrate the 30th anniversary of his self-titled 1991 debut album, but the COVID-19 pandemic had other plans.

The delay changed everything about the world we live in, and that includes Seal's perspective as a person and as a performer, he says.

"There is (now) more of a focus on how essential it is to spread this message of love in these difficult times, and how absolutely vital it is that I keep fighting the good fight," says the musician, over Zoom last week from a tour stop in Philadelphia. "The motive behind the music, behind the live performance, has to be about love. One has to lean in even further with love."

That love brings the 60-year-old to Detroit's Fox Theatre on Sunday, not a moment too soon to spread his message of empathy and compassion to audiences.

"Time is of the essence here, because we've got to change," says the English performer, born Seal Henry Olusegun Olumide Adeola Samuel. "It can't just all be about, 'oh, just put on a good show and have a good time.' Yes, it has to be that, but it can't just be about that. It has to be about reminding us who we are, and what is most critical to our survival, to our existence.

"I now feel it incumbent upon me to dig deeper, to lean in further to proliferate, to spread this message of love," he says. "It is and has always been about that, but somehow I think we have lost our way, and time is running out. Because if we don't do it now, we're f---ed."

Things weren't exactly rosy in the world back in the late '80s and early '90s, when the 1989 Tiananmen Square massacre, as well as the fall of the Berlin Wall, helped inspire Seal's first hit, 1991's "Crazy." That song kicked off a career that saw the performer become a global star and a 4-time Grammy winner, and he picked up Song and Record of the Year wins for his 1995 smash "Kiss from a Rose."

Seal has released 10 studio albums in total, his most recent being 2017's covers album "Standards." His current tour, which sees him focusing on his first two albums, both titled "Seal," marks his first Motor City visit since a 2016 performance at Meadow Brook.

While live touring and certain familiar rhythms have resumed in the wake of COVID, we are not out of the woods when it comes to the pandemic or our current geopolitical crisis, Seal says.

"Look at the state of the world at the moment. Look at the state of it. It's ridiculous," says the singer, backstage at Philadelphia's Metropolitan Opera House following a soundcheck. "Sometimes this can get depressing when I really stop and think about it. I find myself saying, 'oh my God, are we that lost? Have we lost it to that degree?'

"I mean, listen, I'm an eternal optimist and an idealist, and I still feel that music can change the world, and it can help make the world a better place because it helps us connect. That's the number one thing that music does, it helps us connect with each other, and more importantly, it helps us connect with ourselves," says the father of four. "But this opportunity was taken away from us for a while, and now I find myself in a position where I'm able to go out and do this thing that I love, and there is an added emphasis, there is an added importance to it."

Reconnecting with his early music — the current tour pulls from his first two albums — has put Seal in a place of reflection, even more so since he's performing with his chief collaborator, Trevor Horn. (Horn is also opening the shows with his new wave outfit, the Buggles.)

"It's a gift to be 60 and to be able to continue to do this thing that I love to do. It's a true gift," Seal says. "I don't take it lightly, and the good thing is the songs feel as relevant today as they did back then, if not more so."

The performer, who sent up his likeness in 2016's "Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping" and 2022's "Me Time," says the weight to communicate his message to audiences is entirely on him as a performer.

"You don't have to do a damn thing," he says. "That is my job, that is down to me to connect with you. You have paid to come and see me do something that you have somehow been touched by. Otherwise, what's the point? You'd sit at home and put on my CD or MP3 or whatever, right? It is my primary purpose as an artist to connect with you, and I do that through the music."

agraham@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @grahamorama

Seal

with the Buggles

8 p.m. Sunday

Fox Theatre, 2211 Woodward Ave., Detroit

Tickets $49.50 and up

Ticketmaster.com