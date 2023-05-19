The Spinners donate memorabilia to Motown Museum

The Detroit News

Past and present members of an iconic Motown soul group worked their way back to the Motown Museum Friday, stopping by to donate four authentic uniforms to the museum's archives.

The Spinners visited the museum Friday. Their visit comes from days before the venue's annual Founders Day celebration from 1-5 p.m. Sunday.

“It’s of utmost importance for us to continue to grow our expansive collection and curate artifacts from Motown alumni who shaped the Motown legacy,” said Motown Museum CEO Robin Terry. “We’re incredibly honored and proud to welcome the iconic Spinners home to Detroit to celebrate their rich history and accept these uniforms. Their legacy will live on at Motown Museum and be displayed for fans from all over the world to see.”

The Spinners, known for 1970s hits "Working My Way Back to You," signed with Motown Records in 1964. Stevie Wonder wrote their hit "It's a Shame” in 1970. The group eventually moved to Atlantic Records.

The group, which formed in Ferndale, will enter the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame's 2023 Class at an induction ceremony on Nov. 3 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. They will be inducted with Kate Bush, Sheryl Crow, Missy Elliott, George Michael, Willie Nelson and Rage Against the Machine.

Read: Spinners in, White Stripes out for Rock and Roll Hall of Fame class

Fambrough is the sole living member of the original group. He will be inducted along with his late bandmates Billy Henderson, Pervis Jackson, Bobbie Smith and Philippé Wynne.