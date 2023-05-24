Movement Festival to have Detroit dancing all weekend long
Annual electronic music festival kicks off Saturday.
More than 100 acts will perform on six stages at this weekend's Movement Music Festival, the annual electronic music takeover in Hart Plaza.
The first beat drops at 2 p.m. Saturday and techno, hip-hop, house and dance music will ring throughout the city, both in Hart Plaza and in clubs at afterhours parties scattered throughout Detroit, until it's time to go back to work on Tuesday.
Big names at the festival include British electronic duo Underworld, hitmaking producer Skrillex, electronic music superstar Kaskade, "Where's Your Head At" pair Basement Jaxx, Memphis rappers Three 6 Mafia, Detroit rapper Kash Doll, and homegrown Movement mainstays including Kevin Saunderson, Stacey Pullen, Carl Craig, DJ Godfather and more.
Underworld last performed at Clutch Cargo's in Pontiac.
“It's been 24 years since we last danced together in Detroit. We’re obviously a million light years past excited to be back with you in May at Movement Festival,” said Underworld in a press release.
Maceo Plex, Green Velvet, Ricardo Villalobos, Lee Foss, Dom Dolla and Soul Clap are among the artists pulling double duty, performing at the festival and heading up afterparties during the weekend.
In the past, the fest — which returned in 2022 after two years off due to the COVID-19 pandemic — has typically drawn crowds of 30-35,000 daily.
The first Memorial Day weekend electronic music festival was held in Hart Plaza in 2000. Current organizers Paxahau have been running the festival since 2006.
Movement
Saturday-Monday
Hart Plaza, 1 Hart Plaza, Detroit
Tickets $170 daily, $320 weekend
Movement.us
Here's the weekend lineup
Saturday
2Lanes
AK
Akua
Al Ester
Aux88 (Live)
Basement Jaxx (DJ set)
BMG
Carl Craig ft. Jon Dixon (live)
Derrick Carter B2B Mark Farina
DJ Godfather
DJ Holographic
DJ Minx
Erika
Fusegrade
Ida Engberg
J House & Másquenada (houseparty)
Kash Doll
Kyle Hall B2B Byron the Aquarius
Ladylike
Maceo Plex
Magda B2B Mike Servito
Mark Broom
Masters at Work
Milan Atkins
Mister Joshooa
MJ Nebreda
Moodymann
Niks
Octave One (live)
Onyvaa
Shaun J. Wright
Sheefy McFly
Shigeto ft. Dez Andrès (live)
Sillygirlcarmen
Soul Clap
Stacey Hotwaxx Hale
Stacey Pullen
Surgeon
Three 6 Mafia
Tsha
Uniiqu3
Zeds Dead (altered States)
SUNDAY
Adam Port
AMX
Ash Lauryn
Asher Perkins
Ben Klock
Ben Sims
Buzz Goree
Caribou
Cassy
Charlotte de Witte
Chris Liebing
Craig Gonzalez
Cybotron
Decoder B2B Jay York
DJ Cent
DJ Nobu
DJ Seoul
Dru Ruiz
Eddie Fowlkes
Ela Minus
Green Velvet
Huey Mnemonic
Joe Hix
Kevin Reynolds (live)
Kevin Saunderson B2B Dantiez
KiNK (LIVE)
Lindsey Herbert
Mathew Jonson (live)
Melé
Paranoid London (live)
Rebecca Goldberg (313 Acid Queen Set)
Ricardo Villalobos
Rimarkable
Robert Hood (live)
Ryan Crosson B2b Shaun Reeves
Sam Divine
Santonio Echols
Scan 7 (live)
Seth Troxler
Special Request
Suburban Knight
T.linder
Zip
MONDAY
Audia
Audion (live)
Beatnok
Beige
Ben Scott
Bonobo (dj Set)
Brian Kage
DJ Seinfeld
Dom Dolla B2B John Summit
Father Dukes
Fisher
Fjaak
Giorgia Angiuli (live)
Heidi
Henry Brooks
Javonntte & Isaac (hybrid Set)
Kaskade Redux
Klangkuenstler
Ladymonix
Lauren Flax
Lee Foss
Logic1000
LSDXOXO
Luke Hess
Mija
MULTIPLES (SURGEON & SPEEDY J) HARDWARE (LIVE)
Rebūke
Sara Landry
Sinistarr
Skrillex
Soundmurderer
Spfdj
Stephan Bodzin (live)
Underworld
Whodat