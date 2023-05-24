Movement Festival to have Detroit dancing all weekend long

More than 100 acts will perform on six stages at this weekend's Movement Music Festival, the annual electronic music takeover in Hart Plaza.

The first beat drops at 2 p.m. Saturday and techno, hip-hop, house and dance music will ring throughout the city, both in Hart Plaza and in clubs at afterhours parties scattered throughout Detroit, until it's time to go back to work on Tuesday.

Big names at the festival include British electronic duo Underworld, hitmaking producer Skrillex, electronic music superstar Kaskade, "Where's Your Head At" pair Basement Jaxx, Memphis rappers Three 6 Mafia, Detroit rapper Kash Doll, and homegrown Movement mainstays including Kevin Saunderson, Stacey Pullen, Carl Craig, DJ Godfather and more.

Underworld last performed at Clutch Cargo's in Pontiac.

“It's been 24 years since we last danced together in Detroit. We’re obviously a million light years past excited to be back with you in May at Movement Festival,” said Underworld in a press release.

Maceo Plex, Green Velvet, Ricardo Villalobos, Lee Foss, Dom Dolla and Soul Clap are among the artists pulling double duty, performing at the festival and heading up afterparties during the weekend.

In the past, the fest — which returned in 2022 after two years off due to the COVID-19 pandemic — has typically drawn crowds of 30-35,000 daily.

The first Memorial Day weekend electronic music festival was held in Hart Plaza in 2000. Current organizers Paxahau have been running the festival since 2006.

Movement

Saturday-Monday

Hart Plaza, 1 Hart Plaza, Detroit

Tickets $170 daily, $320 weekend

Movement.us

Here's the weekend lineup

Saturday

2Lanes

AK

Akua

Al Ester

Aux88 (Live)

Basement Jaxx (DJ set)

BMG

Carl Craig ft. Jon Dixon (live)

Derrick Carter B2B Mark Farina

DJ Godfather

DJ Holographic

DJ Minx

Erika

Fusegrade

Ida Engberg

J House & Másquenada (houseparty)

Kash Doll

Kyle Hall B2B Byron the Aquarius

Ladylike

Maceo Plex

Magda B2B Mike Servito

Mark Broom

Masters at Work

Milan Atkins

Mister Joshooa

MJ Nebreda

Moodymann

Niks

Octave One (live)

Onyvaa

Shaun J. Wright

Sheefy McFly

Shigeto ft. Dez Andrès (live)

Sillygirlcarmen

Soul Clap

Stacey Hotwaxx Hale

Stacey Pullen

Surgeon

Three 6 Mafia

Tsha

Uniiqu3

Zeds Dead (altered States)

SUNDAY

Adam Port

AMX

Ash Lauryn

Asher Perkins

Ben Klock

Ben Sims

Buzz Goree

Caribou

Cassy

Charlotte de Witte

Chris Liebing

Craig Gonzalez

Cybotron

Decoder B2B Jay York

DJ Cent

DJ Nobu

DJ Seoul

Dru Ruiz

Eddie Fowlkes

Ela Minus

Green Velvet

Huey Mnemonic

Joe Hix

Kevin Reynolds (live)

Kevin Saunderson B2B Dantiez

KiNK (LIVE)

Lindsey Herbert

Mathew Jonson (live)

Melé

Paranoid London (live)

Rebecca Goldberg (313 Acid Queen Set)

Ricardo Villalobos

Rimarkable

Robert Hood (live)

Ryan Crosson B2b Shaun Reeves

Sam Divine

Santonio Echols

Scan 7 (live)

Seth Troxler

Special Request

Suburban Knight

T.linder

Zip

MONDAY

Audia

Audion (live)

Beatnok

Beige

Ben Scott

Bonobo (dj Set)

Brian Kage

DJ Seinfeld

Dom Dolla B2B John Summit

Father Dukes

Fisher

Fjaak

Giorgia Angiuli (live)

Heidi

Henry Brooks

Javonntte & Isaac (hybrid Set)

Kaskade Redux

Klangkuenstler

Ladymonix

Lauren Flax

Lee Foss

Logic1000

LSDXOXO

Luke Hess

Mija

MULTIPLES (SURGEON & SPEEDY J) HARDWARE (LIVE)

Rebūke

Sara Landry

Sinistarr

Skrillex

Soundmurderer

Spfdj

Stephan Bodzin (live)

Underworld

Whodat