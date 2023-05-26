Artist Spotlight: Icarus Fell

A weekly feature showcasing local artists

Name: Icarus Fell

Sound: Rock, Southern rock

History: The five-piece band from Canton says they aren't trying to reinvent any genres or "change the face of music," just honor it. Their straightforward sound draws from modern and classic American rock, Southern rock and alternative. Last year, Icarus Fell released its debut album "Chase the Sun."

Next: The band headlines the Token Lounge June 2 where they will debut their newest music video. The stacked bill includes the bands Set to Spiral, Cristo & the Blues Breakers, Today's OK, Seeding the Dead and Invenium. Doors open at 6 p.m., tickets are $15 and can be purchased in advance at tokenlounge.com. The Token Lounge is at 28949 Joy in Westland. For more info on Icarus Fell visit weareicarusfell.com.

Melody Baetens