'It's a whole experience': 3-day celebration of techno music opens in Detroit

Detroit — The heart-thumping cadences from six stages and the cheering of the crowds could be heard and felt blocks away from Hart Plaza on the Detroit riverfront Saturday afternoon.

The Movement Music Festival, the annual electronic music celebration, attracted thousands to downtown Detroit on Saturday, the opening day of the three-day event.

"Detroit is the birthplace of techno and you've got to feel the music here to experience what it's about," said Hudson Villeneuve, 25, of Ypsilanti. "I love the outdoors; I love the people, the creativity, the art — it's a whole experience."

To Hudson, the fest — which returned in 2022 after two years off due to the COVID-19 pandemic — filled a gap the city was missing during its hiatus. He said he missed having fun, meeting new people and trying different foods — but those were only bonus attractions; dancing, he said, is always the main mission.

More:Movement Festival to have Detroit dancing all weekend long

"You have to hear techno live; you can't just put it on your Airpods; you have to experience it and feel it, and Detroit is the best place for that."

The first Memorial Day weekend electronic music festival, which has typically drawn daily crowds of 30,000 to 35,000, was held in Hart Plaza in 2000. Twenty-three years later, it continues to usher in crowds to the Motor City from around the country.

Lucy Ward, 28, of Chicago, returned for her third year to enjoy the unique sound and energy, she said, that can't be found in other places around the world. She said she also appreciates ways the fest recognizes Black and LGBTQ+ communities as originators of the genre.

"This event has avoided be commercialized in a lot of ways, and I appreciate that they used local talent as headliners," Ward said.

DJ Ladylike opened her set on the Detroit Stage in her first time headlining the music festival. She said she's been attending the fest since high school.

"I am honored to set this off; its my favorite weekend of the year," Ladylike said. "I feel ecstatic; I love this; I love this city."

Detroit resident Kaegan Kumnick, 25, said he only attended one day during last year's event. Dancing for one day alone, he said, wasn't enough, so he purchased a pass to attend the duration of the weekend extravaganza this year.

"I'm drinking a little bit here and there to get the joints loose, but I really came to dance; it's all about the music for me," he said.

"With the music, you're almost in a trance. With the bass, with the high-hats — you can't help but feel the energy here. With the high-quality DJs and headliners, its worth it, and its a great time."

More than 100 acts will perform at the festival this weekend. The headliners include Three 6 Mafia, Kash Doll, Carl Craig featuring Jon Dixon, Kevin Saunderson and Kaskade Redux.

For the full line up, ticketing and all the official after party details, visit movementfestival.com.

jaimery@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @wordsbyjakkar

Detroit News intern Shawntay Lewis contributed.