Artist Spotlight: Lay'na Michelle

A weekly feature showcasing local artists

Name: Lay'na Michelle

Sound: Rhythm and blues and neo-soul

History: Known as the Empress of R&B, Lay'na Michelle has a following both locally and overseas. Since the release of her first studio album in 2017, she's been awarded accolades at music awards throughout the United States and in Europe. Her Spotify streams have climbed beyond 800,000 and she has tens of thousands of views on YouTube.

Next: Lay'na Michelle will bring her pipes to the stage of the Sound Board at MotorCity Casino Hotel on June 11 when she opens for national acts Jon B and J Brown. The 7:30 p.m. concert is open to anyone 21 or older, and tickets start at $44. Visit 313Presents.com. For more information on Lay'na, visit her website, laynamichelle.com.

Melody Baetens