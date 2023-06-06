Queens of the Stone Age launching tour in Metro Detroit

Alt-rock group Queens of the Stone Age will kick off its summer tour Aug. 3 at Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre in Sterling Heights, venue officials announced Tuesday.

Tickets for the show, which follows the June 16 release of the band's latest album, "In Times New Roman...," go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday via Ticketmaster channels. A pre-sale for Citi card holders is active through 10 p.m. Thursday.

Phantogram will open the show, as will Detroit rock collective The Armed.

The show, a homecoming of sorts for QOTSA's Royal Oak-raised keyboard player and multi-instrumentalist Dean Fertita, kicks off a 28-city run of dates that wraps Oct. 8 in Sacramento.

QOTSA's last area concert was in Oct. 2017 at Detroit's Fox Theatre.

