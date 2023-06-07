Artist Spotlight: Rio & the Rockabilly Revival

A weekly feature showcasing local artists

Name: Rio & the Rockabilly Revival

Line up: Rio Scafone, vocals; Paige Grider, saxophone; Junebug Harris, upright bass; Mark Leo, guitar; Jonathon Elkins, drums.

Sound: Rockabilly, roots rock and soul

History: Founded by Scafone, who is the niece of roots rocker Jack Scott, the band's earliest recording "Midnight Rebel Sessions" dates back more than a decade, with two others that followed. Since starting, the band has hit the road, won Detroit Music Awards and other accolades for their brand of high-energy vintage Americana.

Next: Rio & the Rockabilly Revival perform a family friendly, outdoor show Saturday night at Hotel Royal Oak, 811 E. 11 Mile in Royal Oak. The free concert is 6-8 p.m. Feel free to bring a lawn chair to sit on. More details and info on other summer concerts are at hotelroyaloak.com. Learn more about the band at rioandtherockabillyrevival.com.

Melody Baetens