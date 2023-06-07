Through the Eras: Taylor Swift's full concert history in Detroit

Taylor Swift's first concert at Ford Field was in 2011.

But the superstar singer's first performance at Ford Field was in November 2006, when she played the National Anthem at the Detroit Lions' Thanksgiving day game as a young up-and-coming artist, less than a month shy of her 17th birthday.

The Lions lost that day, but Swift — whose self-titled debut album was released one month earlier — was a winner, and even if it wasn't immediately apparent then, she was on her way to global domination.

As she returns to Ford Field Friday and Saturday for two very sold-out nights on her blockbuster, Earth-shaking Eras Tour, here's a look back at Swift's concerts in Detroit during every era of her career, up to the present.

Aug. 25, 2006: DTE Energy Music Theatre (opening for Phil Vassar)

Swift’s debut performance in Metro Detroit — if you don’t count the time in spring 2006 when, after a meeting with WYCD-FM (99.5) programmer Tim Roberts, she played him an impromptu private concert in his truck in the parking lot of the Northville P.F. Chang’s — was as an opening act for “Just Another Day in Paradise” singer Phil Vassar. Swift was listed fourth on a bill that also included Emerson Drive and Steve Azar, and the performance came two months before the release of her debut album. It was her only time at the current Pine Knob.

Nov. 23, 2006: Ford Field (National Anthem performance)

Swift strapped on an acoustic guitar and belted out “The Star Spangled Banner” for a national TV audience prior to the Lions’ annual Thanksgiving contest, this particular year against the Miami Dolphins. She delivered the song in a country twang and held the final word in the “land of the free” line for a few extra beats, an early display of moxie from the emerging artist. Lions fans were in for a bummer that day — Detroit lost 27-10, on their way to a 3-13 season — but everyone in attendance can take solace in the fact that they saw a budding superstar before their eyes. (Swift is well overdue for a return to the NFL, and she’s a logical choice for next year’s Super Bowl halftime slot.)

July 11, 2007: The Palace of Auburn Hills (opening for Tim McGraw and Faith Hill)

If you name your debut single "Tim McGraw," someone might take notice. So when Tim McGraw and Faith Hill brought their joint Soul2Soul II tour to the Palace on July 11, 2007, Swift was an opening act, one of just seven shows she played on the tour. And yes, she performed "Tim McGraw" as part of her short set.

Oct. 4, 2007: The Palace of Auburn Hills (opening for Brad Paisley)

Brad Paisley brought Rodney Atkins and Swift along for his Bonfires & Amplifiers Tour, in support of his 2007 album “5th Gear.” Swift, was several hits deep into the run on her debut album at this point — the set spawned five Top 10 country singles — and she picked up new fans every time she hit the stage. The train was a-rollin’, and one could say she was finding “A Place In This World.”

Sept. 20, 2008: The Palace of Auburn Hills (opening for Rascal Flatts)

The country hitmakers' Bob That Head tour visited the Palace on Sept. 20 with Swift in tow, just as her star really started exploding. Her debut album had sold 3 million copies, and "Love Story," the first single from Swift's second album "Fearless," was released less than a week earlier. If it wasn't already clear, Swift's days as an opening act were coming to a close.

June 6, 2009: The Palace of Auburn Hills (opening for Keith Urban)

Keith Urban's no slouch, but by the time his Escape Together tour hit the Palace on June 6, Swift was basically a co-headliner. "Fearless," released the previous November, debuted at No. 1 on Billboard's Top 200 albums chart, selling 592,000 copies its first week, and went on to be 2009's best-selling album. She kicked off her 11-song performance with "You Belong With Me," her current single at the time, and by the time she returned to the Palace less than a year later — at long last, on her own — one night wasn't enough for her or her fans.

March 26-27, 2010: The Palace of Auburn Hills

Swift was 20 years old when she headlined two nights at the Pistons’ home (supporting acts were Gloriana and Kellie Pickler), and by this point she was clearly living out her own fairy tale. “Fearless” took top honors at the Grammys two months earlier, winning four trophies, including Album of the Year. At the Palace, Swift’s two-hour, 16-song performance saw her asking the crowd, “is it all right if I come back here and hang out with you for awhile?” as she waded into the crowd to sing “Hey Stephen” from the perch of one of the Palace suites, later moving to a stage positioned on the back of the arena floor for a short acoustic set, which included a rendition of “Tim McGraw.” The crowd, mostly young girls and their parents, responded throughout the night with shrieking cheers, which Swift basked in for minutes at a time, absorbing the audience’s adoration. She was a superstar — nothing could stop her now.

June 11, 2011: Ford Field (Speak Now World Tour)

Swift moved to the big time with this 2011 concert. With openers Needtobreathe, Frankie Ballard and Randy Montana setting the stage, Swift asserted her starpower in this two-hour show backing 2010’s “Speak Now,” which sold 1.047 million units its first week in stores, putting Swift in rare air among modern hitmakers. The evening’s lavish production featured costume changes, set swaps, lighted trees, aerialists, pyrotechnics, dancers and more, with Swift the beaming light at the center of it all. She’s made Ford Field her home in Detroit ever since.

May 14, 2013: Ford Field (The Red Tour)

The color red was everywhere on this stop on Swift’s Red Tour. It was splashed across video screens, in the costumes, on the instruments, on Swift’s microphone, and on her lips; no matter where you looked, red was thoroughly inescapable. This night marked the first stadium concert on Swift’s Red Tour itinerary, and it packed all the flash and sizzle of a modern pop extravaganza, yet the evening’s biggest musical moment was also its quietest, with Swift’s soaring rendition of her piano ballad “All Too Well,” which remains a fan favorite to this day, stealing the spotlight from the night’s more bombastic performances. Opener Ed Sheeran, meanwhile, made his first but not his last appearance at Ford Field, and he returns later this summer for his second headlining performance at the downtown stadium.

May 30, 2015: Ford Field (The 1989 World Tour)

A crowd of 51,000 fans partied with Swift on this stop on her 1989 World Tour, a worthy celebration of pop music, Swift’s birth year (and her album of the same name) and her love for her fans during her two-hour, 10-minute bonanza. Swift strutted around the stage in a series of sparkly outfits — total costume changes: six — and she was the picture of poise for the entire 19-song outing, which focused so tightly on “1989” that no songs from “Speak Now” made the evening’s final cut. This tour was famous for its surprise cameos, and the appearance of Imagine Dragons’ Dan Reynolds for a mid-show run-through of “Radioactive” was baffling more than anything else. But Swift’s connection with her fans made the evening a memorable one, as it wrapped with a bouncy run-through of “Shake It Off.”

Aug. 28, 2018: Ford Field (Reputation Stadium Tour)

Swift’s most confident, assured Detroit concert to date came at this Reputation Stadium Tour stop, with Swift playfully teasing her villain side, even though her good side kept shining through. Most of 2017’s “Reputation” album was performed, and Swift performed “Jump Then Fall” (from “Fearless”) acoustically, for what she said may have been the first time since she wrote it. Yet it was her warm tribute to Aretha Franklin, who died the previous week, that made the biggest impression, and she led the crowd in a one-minute moment of silence for the Queen of Soul. It set a high bar for Swift to clear as she returns to Ford Field this weekend, but with the power of all of her Eras fueling her fire, she’s no doubt up for the challenge.

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour

6:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday

Ford Field, 2000 Brush St., Detroit

Sold out

