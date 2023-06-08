Paramore and fans have a blast at wildly fun Little Caesars Arena show

It was a two-hour blast of pure joy as Paramore partied with a packed house at Little Caesars Arena on Wednesday, performing songs from throughout the band's nearly 20-year career and toasting all the twists and turns of their musical journey along the way.

Firecracker lead singer Hayley Williams is a lightning bolt of energy, enthusiasm and rock star physicality, and she danced, pranced and two-stepped across the stage, brightly beaming all the while. You simply couldn't take your eyes off her, and at times it seemed like she couldn't take her eyes off herself, either.

"Come on," she said, after hitting the splits just as a burst of pyro exploded in the air at the close of "Hard Times." "That was good, right? That was fun? We did it!"

They did it alright, again and again throughout the 22-song show, as the trio — Williams, drummer Zac Farro and guitarist Taylor York — was beefed all the way up to a seven-piece, lending it a full, muscular sound and giving Williams plenty to play with, and play off of.

Aside from being a dynamo lead performer, the 34-year-old singer was a gracious and courteous host, sharing stories about the band's history in Detroit over the years, including an early tour stop at the Shelter, and dedicating "Misery Business," a song she said the band first heard on the radio while in the Motor City, to Detroit community personality Papa Smurf.

Wednesday's concert was a part of the band's first arena tour in 10 years, and it came on the heels of "This is Why," the band's art-punk inflected sixth album, which was released earlier this year.

The album is the latest evolution in the band's sonic odyssey, which over the years has bridged the worlds of emo, pop-punk, rock and dance pop. Wednesday's show was loose and playful enough to include segues into Whitney Houston's "I Wanna Dance With Somebody" (during "Rose-Colored Boy") and Blondie's "Heart of Glass" (during "Hard Times").

The new album's "You First" kicked off the evening, as Williams — sporting a blue sportcoat and blue shorts — performed high kicks and headbangs in equal measure.

She pogo'd in place during "That's What You Get," a favorite from the band's 2007 breakout album "Riot!," which was met with knowing enthusiasm from the crowd. An impromptu, unscientific survey of the crowd — Williams asked the crowd if they were first-time Paramore concert attendees — revealed a large number were, in fact, newbies, showing the band's reach continues to expand.

This review is developing...