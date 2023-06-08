Taylor Swift fans mass outside Ford Field to buy memorabilia: 'We made so many memories'

Anna Fifelski

The Detroit News

Detroit — The first Swifties arrived more than seven hours before sales opened for Taylor Swift merchandise Thursday from a truck parked outside Ford Field. By 8 a.m., more than 1,000 fans were lined up awaiting the 10 a.m. opening to buy T-shirts, sweatshirts and other items commemorating the pop superstar’s Eras Tour, which comes to the stadium for sold-out shows Friday and Saturday.

Law enforcement closed down Brush Street for the line of fans, but by 8:15 a.m., they were already wrapping around the perimeter of the arena. Those who arrived early were nestled into lawn chairs and bundled in blankets; some feasted on doughnuts and sipped coffee while others read or crafted their friendship bracelets, attempting to pass the hours.

Swift's 52-night, 20-city tour is anticipated to earn the singer-songwriter around $500 million, according to Forbes. Though there is memorabilia available on Swift's website, several items are only available at merchandise trucks in each city, including city-specific posters, a quarter-zip pullover and a blue crewneck sweatshirt listing the tour stops that has gone viral.

Sisters Stella Kane, 19, and Ireland Kane, 14, of Brighton arrived at Ford Field about 2 a.m. with their cousin, Ainsley Kane, 18, of Novi to ensure they would be first in line for the merchandise. Like other fans, they were interested in securing tour-exclusive items for themselves and friends.

“The merch is special, but we made so many memories waiting in line and being here and going to the shows and posting on Instagram and just listening to her music and that just means so much more to me,” said Stella Kane. "I mean, the merch is important, but it's the memories that come with it that make it so much better."

Ainsley Kane said they passed time by listening to Swift's music and playing games on their Nintendo Switch. While they weren't permitted to wait on Ford Field property, she said fans formed a line across the street, which people joined as they arrived. Around 8 a.m., they were told to line up alongside the building.

The truck is open at Gate B at Ford Field until 6 p.m. Thursday. Swifties unable to attend the early merch release can still purchase Eras Tour gear from noon through the end of the shows on Friday and Saturday.