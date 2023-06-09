Taylor Swift fans should look out for scammers, AG Dana Nessel says

Lansing — Fans of musician Taylor Swift should watch out for scams and let Attorney General Dana Nessel's office know if they're taken advantage of ahead of sold-out concerts Friday and Saturday in Detroit, a statement from Michigan's top law enforcement official said.

Nessel's office released the warning Friday morning, cautioning that there had been "various ticket scams" related to Swift's upcoming shows at Ford Field. Some people reportedly lost as much as $2,500 paying for tickets that didn't exist or that never arrived, Nessel's office added.

"Michigan residents who are defrauded by online ticket scammers should not just shake it off," Nessel said, referencing Swift's 2014 song "Shake It Off."

"We know these scams all too well," Nessel added. "If you believe you were taken advantage of, filing a complaint with my office is better than revenge.”

Nessel's office provided tips for those trying to purchase Swift concert tickets, including using a credit card for buying tickets off online auction websites and physically inspecting the tickets.

If the deal seems too good to be true, the warning from the attorney general said, it probably is.

Customers should make sure they're buying tickets from reputable websites, according to Nessel's office.

"Anyone can set up a 'spoof' website with a web address that is similar to the legitimate ticket seller's address," Nessel's office cautioned. "Aside from potential licensing and trademark violations, 'spoof' websites may offer consumers overpriced or counterfeit tickets and expose the consumer to identity theft."

If a buyer is unfamiliar with a particular ticket vendor, they can call Attorney General's consumer protection team at 877-765-8388 and ask if there are any complaints on file regarding the seller.

