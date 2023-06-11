'Ahhhhh Detroit that was so much fun!!' Taylor Swift thanks fans for energy, 'scream-singing'

Taylor Swift issued a personal thank you to Swifties following her packed concerts at Detroit's Ford Field.

"Ahhhhh Detroit that was so much fun!!" Swift tweeted Sunday. "Thanks to those crowds this weekend for your endless energy and extremely loud scream-singing, you made us feel right at home."

Swiftmania swept Detroit on Friday and Saturday as the biggest pop star in the galaxy brought the century's hottest tour to Ford Field for a two-night stand at the downtown football stadium.

Swift noted Sunday that she first performed at Ford Field in 2006, singing the national anthem, and said, "it felt impossible for a place to be that big, I was sooo insanely nervous."

Swift's Detroit shows were the culmination of months of anticipation following the mega tour's announcement in November. The tour's popularity has been compounded by social media and fans' singular dedication to all things Swift, and demand was such that the 33-year-old could sell out another pair of Ford Field dates in a flash, without batting an eye.

Ford Field discouraged fans who didn't have tickets from gathering outside the stadium, as fans in other cities on the tour have done, throwing impromptu parties outside the venues during the concerts. But you can't keep a good Swiftie down, and thousands of fans — both with tickets and without — hit the scene on Friday and Saturday to experience their piece of pop music history.