Taylor Swift's two concerts brought 118,661 fans to Ford Field

Taylor Swift's two Eras Tour concerts at Ford Field brought 118,661 fans through the downtown stadium.

Ford Field reps said Tuesday that Friday night's concert boasted an attendance of 59,269, while 59,392 fans attended Saturday's concert.

In terms of attendance, that puts Swift's shows near the top of the list for concerts in the building's 21-year history.

Garth Brooks is the record holder, with 70,000 fans attending his Feb. 2020 show, although that concert was staged in the round, which allowed tickets to be sold all over the stadium and on the floor. Next up is Swift, as her two shows are now Nos. 2 and 3 on the venue's list, and first and second for concerts with an end stage configuration.

In April, Luke Combs set a Ford Field record for concerts with end stage setups, with 52,783 attending his concert. He toasted his accomplishment on stage during the concert, and it's a good thing he did, because the record didn't last long.

The outlier among the venue's top shows was Kid Rock's 40th birthday party in 2011, which at the time had an announced attendance of 60,000, although a Ford Field rep said according to venue files, Combs' crowd bested Rock's.

Ford Field still has a number of shows on the docket for 2023: country superstar Morgan Wallen plays June 29 and 30, Ed Sheeran performs July 15, Beyoncé is due on July 26 and Metallica will do two nights on Nov. 10 and Nov. 12.

Swift posted about the Detroit concerts on social media on Sunday.

"Ahhhhh Detroit that was so much fun!!" the superstar wrote on Twitter and Instagram. "Thanks to those crowds this weekend for your endless energy and extremely loud scream-singing, you made us feel right at home."

