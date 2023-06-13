The 1975 to perform on Halloween in Detroit

The 1975 will be spending Halloween in Detroit.

The British rock outfit will perform its biggest area concert to date at Little Caesars Arena on Oct. 31, according to tour dates released Tuesday.

Fan presales start at 10 a.m. June 21, and tickets go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. June 23 via the band's website.

The show is a part of the group's 32-date North American fall tour, which launches Sept. 26 in Sacramento and wraps Dec. 2 in Seattle. The tour will swing through Grand Rapids' Van Andel Arena on Nov. 22.

The tour follows the band's most recent album, "Being Funny in a Foreign Language," was released in October of last year.

The 1975 has been in the news recently thanks to lead singer Matty Healy's rumored romance with Taylor Swift. The pair was said to be dating for about a month but recently split up, according to reports.

The 1975's last area concert was in May 2019 at Meadow Brook Amphitheatre.

