Anita Baker boots Babyface from tour after online harassment from fans

Anita Baker is no longer touring with Babyface.

The Detroit songstress has dropped R&B hitmaker Kennth "Babyface" Edmonds from her current tour after a very public social media dispute between Baker and fans of the 12-time Grammy winner.

"After Silently, Enduring Cyber Bulling/Verbal Abuse & Threats of Violence from the Fan Base, of Our Special Guest/Support Act. In the Interest of Personal Safety. I will continue, ‘The Songstress Tour,’ alone. Appropriate refunds will be made. Blessings,” Baker wrote on Twitter Tuesday. The post was accompanied by a fresh tour poster, which no longer features Babyface as a support act.

The now Babyface-less Baker tour swings through Pine Knob on July 2.

"I am saddened by the news that Anita Baker has decided to remove me from 'The Songstress Tour,'" Babyface said in a statement released on Tuesday. "It's unfortunate and disheartening to see how things have played out via social media. While I was looking forward to the rest of the dates, I have nothing but love & respect for Anita and I wish her the best for the remainder of her tour."

The spat began after Babyface's opening set was cut from a concert last month in New Jersey, reportedly due to technical issues.

"I am truly sorry to my fans who have been waiting for us to hit the stage this evening at @PruCenter. I was asked not to perform in order to give Ms. Baker her space and time to perform her show in its entirety. My band and I are extremely saddened we didn't get to perform for y'all tonight," Babyface wrote on Twitter at the time, punctuating his post with an emoji of a broken heart.

Since then, Baker says she's been the subject of online harassment from Babyface's fans, whom she referred to as "Kenny's Crazies." The "Caught Up in the Rapture" and "Sweet Love" singer, 65, went back and forth with some fans on Twitter, and asked Babyface to "call off" his fans from their online attacks.

"Cyber Bullies, will not Silence me. I will continue to Speak!" Baker wrote in one post on Twitter.

In another, she said, "This isn't a P.R. Thing for Me... This is about Boundaries. And, Not, SHRINKing, when Strange Men, line up & threaten to hurt You. *Minimizing, The Threat*, by calling it, *A Beef*."

Following Tuesday's announcement of Babyface's exit from the tour, Baker tweeted, "See, what we just accomplished, here Loves?... It's Very Easy to Ask your friends and fans, to Dis-Engage... IF, you Actually Wanted them, to do so. ABXO."

Baker's current tour follows a small run of dates she performed in 2022, including a sold-out stop at Little Caesars Arena.

In recent years, Baker has fought for control of her master recordings, a dispute she says was settled in Sept. 2021. Taylor Swift, who has famously fought for control of rights to her music, publicly congratulated Baker on her victory.

