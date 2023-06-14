Artist Spotlight: Future Misters

A weekly feature showcasing local artists

Name: Future Misters

Lineup: Trevor Sharnas, vocals and guitar; Nick Buwalda, bass; Ryan Fluke, drums.

Sound: Rock and roll, garage, indie rock, punk

History: This high-energy trio is based in Grand Rapids, but performs in Detroit regularly and recently recorded new material at Rustbelt Studios in Royal Oak, where everyone from Alice Cooper to Greta Van Fleet have recorded.

Next: See the Future Misters live on this side of the state this weekend when they play Friday at Ghost Light Bar, 2314 Caniff in Hamtramck with the Buffalo Ryders and Lee Cleaveland & the Lefthand Band. Tickets for the 9 p.m. show are $10. Attendees must be 18 or older to enter. For more information on the band, visit futuremisters.com.

Melody Baetens