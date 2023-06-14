DSO's Summer Sessions offers diversity in music

Samin Hassan

The Detroit Symphony Orchestra (DSO) is back this year with an exciting lineup for its Summer Sessions outdoor programming in Detroit's Sosnick Courtyard.

The Summer Sessions concerts were first introduced back in August 2020 featuring guest artists from around the world. Making its home at the innovative open-air stage in Sosnick Courtyard, this DSO program has brought a diverse set of performing artists to Detroit throughout the years.

This year's Summer Session began in May and will continue until the end of July. The list of artists performing include Detroit-based performers like the Detroit City Jazz Orchestra to New Orleans-based rockstar Grace Gibson.

General admissions tickets to the events are $20 per person and can be purchased at dso.org. Folding chairs will be provided on a first-come first-served basis, but guests are encouraged to bring their own chairs and blankets. A limited number of VIP experience tickets are also available at $100 for 2 people. These tickets will offer reserved patio table seating near the stage.

Here is the current list of upcoming dates and events for DSO's 2023 Summer Sessions. Sosnick Courtyard is located at 51 Parson St., Detroit.:

Yoga & Music with Dan Kolton and Al Ayoub: 8 p.m. Thursday. Practice yoga outdoors with Detroit Yoga Lab certified instructors. Live music will be performed by bassist Dan Kolton and guitarist Al Ayoub.

BLKBOK New Single Release and Juneteenth Celebration: 7 p.m., Monday, June 19, 2023. BLKBOK is a neo-classical piano renegade and culture innovator from Detroit coming back first headline Juneteenth Celebration as part of his Mixtapes & Counterpoint 2022 Tour. This is a live piano-based performance like nothing you have ever seen before.

SuperNATURAL featuring Dreamcastmoe: A Make Music Day Celebration: 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 21. This evening is free to attend and will feature some of the best live acoustic and electronic acts, and stay for DJ sets that will keep you dancing into the night.

Yoga & Music: DSO Ensemble: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, June 22. Practice yoga outdoors with Detroit Yoga Lab certified instructors. Live music will be performed by DSO musicians.

Shigeto Live: 8 p.m., Friday. Shigeto is an innovative artist whose music captures cool shades of ambient music, stuttering early IDM, dubstep sub-bass, and jazz melodicism.

Yoga & Music: Ambient Guitar Flow: 7:30 p.m. June 29. Practice yoga outdoors with Detroit Yoga Lab certified instructors. Live music will be performed by guitarist Sasha Kashperko.

Poetry & Music: Nothin’ But the Blues: 8 p.m. June 30. Spoken word artist La Shaun Phoenix Moore hosts an evening of poetry and live music from Sosnick Courtyard featuring Emmy Award-winning writer and poet Scott Woods with a musical performance by Detroit’s Queen of the Blues, Thornetta Davis.

Yoga & Music: Six Mile Strings: 7:30 p.m. July 6. Practice yoga outdoors with Detroit Yoga Lab certified instructors. Live music will be performed by Six Mile Strings.

Blues to Be There: 8 p.m. July 7. Ten-time Detroit Music Award-winning jazz band Planet D Nonet presents their critically acclaimed project, Blues to Be There.

Yoga & Music: Ahya Simone: 7:30 p.m. July 13. Practice yoga outdoors with Detroit Yoga Lab certified instructors. Live music will be performed by Six Mile Strings.

Grace Gibson: 8 p.m. July 15. New Orleans-based rising rockstar Grace Gibson is performing an exciting program melding and evolving musical worlds that straddle genres across the Atlantic influenced by the roots of rock, the delta blues, and modern soul.

The National Arab Orchestra: 6 p.m. July 20. The National Arab Orchestra will present a special free performance in Sosnick Courtyard for Detroit’s 31st Annual Concert of Colors festival.

Yoga & Music with Dan Kolton and Al Ayoub: 7:30 p.m. July 20. Practice yoga outdoors with Detroit Yoga Lab certified instructors. Live music will be performed by bassist Dan Kolton and guitarist Al Ayoub.

Yoga & Music: Six Mile Strings: 7:30 p.m. July 27. Practice yoga outdoors with Detroit Yoga Lab certified instructors. Live music will be performed by Six Mile Strings.

Poetry & Music: Summer Grand Slam: 8 p.m. July 28. LaShaun Phoenix Moore hosts a special invitation-only $1000 Grand Prize poetry slam with musical sets by Cube Soul/R&B favorite Johdi and spinning by DJ Stacye J.

Detroit City Jazz Orchestra Plus: The Music of Stevie Wonder Vol. 2.: 8 p.m. July 29. The Detroit City Orchestra Plus returns following their sold-out performance in the Cube to present the second installment of "The Music of Stevie Wonder."