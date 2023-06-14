'My soul will always find yours': Eminem's daughter Alaina Marie Scott ties knot

Detroit — Here comes the bride.

Alaina Marie Scott, 30, daughter of Detroit rapper Eminem, married her partner Matt Moeller Friday at the Packard Proving Grounds in Shelby Township, calling the moment "simply one of the best days of my life."

Scott, 30, took to Instagram to document her espousal in a series of photos with her husband, the wedding party and the setting of the ceremony.

"(Heart emoji) in this lifetime and in the next, my soul will always find yours (rose emoji)," she wrote.

Her father, whose real name is Marshall Bruce Mathers III, could not be seen in the photo, prompting commenters' search for him.

"Not me zooming in to look for Eminem," one commenter said. "Where's Marshall?" another asked.

Alaina Scott is one of Eminen's two children through adoption. He also has a daughter, Hailie Jade, who he shares with ex-wife Kim Scott. Alaina is included in the lyrics of several Eminem songs, including "Crazy in Love" and "Going Through Changes."

