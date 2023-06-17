Billy Strings puts Bluegrass back on the map at homecoming Michigan show

Samin Hassan

The Detroit News

Michigan native Billy Strings performed at The Pine Knob Music Theater last night with an electric performance during his 2023 Spring tour. Hot off a two-night stand in Cleveland Ohio, String's sold-out show featured a set of unique bluegrass original songs and some well-treated cover material throughout the night.

Crowds of fans in all forms of vehicles from school buses to limos packed the lot at today’s event. In tailgate fashion, people gathered around the parking area enjoying music, refreshments, and each other’s company in anticipation of the sold-out show.

As dusk rolled in, fans did too. Swarms of acoustic lovers sat against the hill amongst picnic blankets and lawn chairs, enjoying the late Spring cool weather. Up near the front of the stage, fans crowded near the barricades in hopes of marking their spot front center to the artist. A man in a red kimono robe, a white-bearded fan in a neon tie-dye sweater, and a woman in colorful quilted overalls were among the group of people here at the venue. It seemed the best way to prepare for tonight’s concert was with beers, cigars, and a baseball cap. Every attendee had at least one of the above equipped on them at all times. Words could not put into perspective the fun crowd of people here tonight. This is the Billy Strings experience.

By the time most seats were filled, the band came running out on stage. Billy put out a cigarette and the show began.

"Good to be back home, baby," Strings yelled before starting into the set.

Hands went up with the opening of their first song, Red Daisy, a short and fast-paced sneak at what was in store for the rest of the night. The song tied him back to his traditional bluegrass roots. Tagging after the first was a musical line of introductions to the stellar performers on stage. First was Billy Strings himself, with an impressive guitar-picking solo. Then came a solo from Alex Hargreaves on the fiddle, Jarrod Walker on the mandolin, Royal Masat on the bass, and then Billy Falling on the banjo. There were only five instruments on stage, but all throughout the night was a plethora of unique sounds.

"I'll tell ya, I'm so glad to be back this way... It's been a while," the Lansing native said to the crowd. "You look good, I missed all your faces. Good to be back man. I never thought we would be playing here. Thank you so much." The bluegrass singer last performed in Michigan in 2022 during a two-night show at Kalamazoo's Wings Event Center.

Since then, Strings has found a growing base of fans for his impressive guitar playing and passionate performances. Tonight's crowd of fans brought high excitement to the venue for his arrival back in String's home state of Michigan.

Strings took to the stage with a Michigan Great Lakes fishing shirt, tatted arms, flying hair, and the ultimate rockstar sunglasses. The faster he played his guitar, the louder the crowd screamed. Bluegrass lover or not, you couldn’t help but fix on his transcendent performance.

Into the third song, the air filled with smells of beer and weed. If you came to the concert sober, you most definitely left there feeling some sort of buzz (hopefully from the excitement of the show). Hands twiddled and feet thumped to the rhythm, “In the Morning Light.” At some point in the night, bubbles were seen being blown by fans in the crowd and balloons bounced across the venue.

Strings started his musical career playing traditional bluegrass music with his dad before slowly merging into the current generation of younger artists within the acoustic community. His album, Home, became an instate hit, receiving a Grammy Award for Best Blue Grass album in 2021. As well, he received industry recognition as Bluegrass Music Association's Guitar Player of the Year and New Artist of the Year.

With a new take on the bluegrass movement, Billy Strings added exciting undertones of classic rock, heavy metal, and psychedelic inspirations to his music. It was a bluegrass concert, but you wouldn't think it was rock the way Strings dominated the stage, whipped his hair, and stuck his tongue to the audience.

His set stayed true to bluegrass, but in between were long interludes of pure orchestrated rock acoustic genius. At some points, we were hypnotized by the rhythmic chant of his guitar. Just when you think it slows down, Strings surprised the audience with something faster, more exciting than what came before.

Strings even saluted bluegrass artist Ralph Stanley with a cover of his hit song, "Rank Stranger."

"This song in a weird sort of way saved my life. When I started hearing that good old bluegrass music, it gave me deja vu back to my childhood," Strings said as he tuned his guitar for the next song. I just sat there, listened, and thought, what the hell am I playing around these heavy metal bands for? Nothing against heavy metal."

Billy String's set tonight took over all senses, with fans dancing to his music like it was gospel. It was clear that Strings' performance tonight brought energy to Pine Knob Theater. With an unseen talent for the guitar and genre-bending acoustic music, Strings is an artist you don't want to miss.

Samin Hassan is a freelance intern