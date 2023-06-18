Quinn XCII signs his "first butt cheek" at tour's closing show in Michigan

Samin Hassan

The Detroit News

From crowd surfing to inviting fans to the stage, Quinn XCII returned home as the "People's Champ" on Saturday for a highly anticipated closing show in Michigan during his 42-date tour. The event took to stage at the Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre, with a versatile set list of 21 songs in a spirited two-hour set.

School’s out and groups of students headed to the Saturday concert to kick-start the summer festivities. Fans came in all styles of bright gear, dressed from the set of a hypothetical TikTok summer camp. The pop artist served as a cool treat to the summer heat with a bubbly and upbeat set for fans to enjoy.

Before the opening act by artist Julia Wolfe, concertgoers waived their foam hands in excitement creating a sea of orange fingers in the crowded pit. The sun began to set and nicotine vape clouds set fog across the venue. With seltzers all around, Saturday’s show brought a sense of deja vu back to college welcome week.

The second opening act of the show was New Jersey-native band A R I Z O N A, who timely prepped the audience for the lively leading act. As the band took control of the audience, a man in an Arizona Ice Tea costume drummed along to the beat of the songs. The band ended by smashing their guitars into pieces. This was a scene that could be only experienced at a Quinn XCII concert.

Quinn XCII’s performance started off with a bang as the music echoed so loud through the open-air theatre that a security guard could be seen putting in earplugs.

The Detroit native began his musical career with an interest in Motown musical history, producing college mixtapes inspired by rock, hip-hop, and funk styles. Later, his name grew recognition in the world of pop with the release of his album, The Story of Us.

The People's Champ album was advertised as the star of tonight's show, released earlier this year, and served as a spotlight on the artist's abilities to fuse pop, soul, and alternative indie. To Quinn XCII, being the people's champ is not always about becoming the biggest or the most successful, but rather basking in the glory of simply being. With this message, Quinn's hometown concert was received as an ode to his roots and to the fans who have been there even before the fame. Quinn XCII’s return back to his home state, regardless of his industry recognition, is reason enough for celebration.