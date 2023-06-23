Yo La Tengo gives a timeless performance at Detroit show

Yo La Tengo traveled through time during its show at the Majestic Theatre in Detroit this Thursday where the band's collection of music across decades came together unitedly under one roof.

The band’s timelessness was best proved tonight by the demographic of people at the venue. From teens to an older aged crowd, Yo La Tengo seems to attract fans all the way from their early 80s discography to their newest work up to this year.

Indie rock bands attract an interesting hot pot of fans, and today was no different. Their music bends genres to poetically mesh alternative indie with pure-tuned rock. Their fans reflect the same. From punk red-haired characters of all ages to the younger audience who reflect the current indie scene with their baggy thrifted clothes and their shaggy haircuts, tonight was unconsciously what you would expect at a show like this. Even more surprising, there were whole families in the crowd: different generations all here tonight for the same band.

During a time of theatrical performances on grand stages, Yo La Tengo took a step back and gathered their fans in a small venue at Majestic Theatre. And while this might not be completely intentional, Yo La Tengo catered to an intimate experience. Their music captures what it means to be timeless and their venue does the same.

When the music began, each member seemed to be in their own world, enchanted by their own divine musical gifts. But almost unconsciously, they hear each other, and the magic begins.

There were no introductions and no words spoken between songs for most of the show. No elaborate choreography, smashing guitars, or theatrical effects. Tonight was about their comfort on the stage and the magnetic pull of their collective sound.

Tonight’s show was not the typical dancing scene. People weren’t screaming and hands weren’t in the air: everyone wass silent. Focused. Their attention was all on the band.

Unlike most concerts today, no phones were out. No one wanted to move, breathe, or look away for fear of missing out on a second. That’s the gravity of their music. It’s ethereal and existential. it takes you to another world. A cathartic release.

This year, they released another timeless album, "This Stupid World." The album holds a different approach than their previous works, with the band deciding for the first time to produce it all themselves. This is Yo La Tengo's most truthful and live-sounding work to date, with nearly every song featuring all three of the band members and holding the same reflective tone that they've always had.

Since the 80s, the indie band has not only left a resounding mark on the music industry, but also has proved that they hold a sense of immortality, releasing albums that have steadily faced the changing scape of music. Tonight was a celebration of Yo La Tengo's unwavering identity in the face of time and their ability to transform sound into pure harmonic genius.