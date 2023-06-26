Jack White's Third Man announces '313 Series' Blue Note partnership

Detroit's Third Man Records is teaming up with iconic jazz label Blue Note Records for a series of releases celebrating music forged in the Motor City.

The 313 Series Partnership, announced Monday, will include five titles from the Blue Note catalog, specially chosen by Blue Note's Detroit-reared president, Don Was. The vinyl releases, newly remastered from the original recordings, will be pressed on 180 gram vinyl at Jack White's Third Man mastering and pressing facility in the Cass Corridor.

"There's no better way for us to celebrate the abundance of Detroit talent on the Blue Note roster than this 313 collaboration with our hometown brothers and sisters at Third Man Records," Was said in a statement. "Spin your turntables, close your eyes, and listen as the sweet analog sounds of Detroit Jazz roll thru your mind like the cool, clear waters of the River Rouge."

The first releases, Thad Jones' 1956 album "Detroit-New York Junction" and Donald Byrd's 1970 set "Electric Byrd" will be available July 21, followed by Elvin Jones' "Genesis" (1971) and Kenny Cox and the Contemporary Jazz Quintet's "Multidirection" (1969) on Sept. 22 and Grant Green's "Live At Club Mozambique" (1971) on Nov. 3. The titles are available for pre-order now via Third Man and Blue Note's online stores.

Exclusive limited-edition color variants, limited to 313 copies each, will be available via Third Man and Blue Note and at independent record shops.

Was will be back again as curator of Concert of Colors, July 19-23 in Midtown Detroit.

