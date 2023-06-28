Madonna pauses upcoming tour following health scare

Madonna is pausing her upcoming Celebration Tour, which includes an Aug. 5 date at Little Caesars Arena, after falling ill over the weekend, according to her manager Guy Oseary.

"On Saturday June 24, Madonna developed a serious bacterial infection which lead to a several day stint in the ICU," Oseary wrote in an Instagram post on Wednesday.

"Her health is improving, however she is still under medical care. A full recovery is expected."

Oseary said that all of Madonna's current commitments, including her tour, are currently paused.

"We will share more details with you as soon as we have them, including a new start date for the tour and for rescheduled shows," he wrote.

Madonna, 64, was found unresponsive and rushed to a New York City hospital Saturday, the New York Post's Page Six reported Wednesday. The Michigan native posted photos from her tour rehearsals on Instagram last week, captioning the series of images, "The Calm Before The Storm.........."

Madonna's massive 84-date Celebration Tour, celebrating the 40th anniversary of her world-dominating music career, was set to kick off July 15 in Vancouver.

The tour was announced in January, and the Aug. 5 Detroit concert was set to mark Madonna's debut at Little Caesars Arena.

Madonna's last local concert was in Oct. 2015 at Joe Louis Arena. The singer's 2019 Madame X Tour skipped the Motor City.

