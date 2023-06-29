Peso Pluma announces local date on 2023 tour

Mexican rapper and singer Peso Pluma has announced an Aug. 18 concert at Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre, venue officials announced Thursday.

Tickets for the show, part of the artist's tour behind his latest album, "Génesis," go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday via Ticketmaster channels.

The 23-year-old's "Peso Pluma: Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 55" is currently in the top 10 on Spotify's Top Songs USA chart. "Génesis" is his third album, and follows 2021's "Efectos Secundarios."

The Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre concert is part of a 35-date North American tour that kicks off July 9 in Sacramento and wraps with two dates at Anaheim, Calif.'s Honda Center on Oct. 20 and 21.

